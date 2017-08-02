JUST IN
You are here » Home » » BF Utilities Ltd

BF Utilities Ltd.

BSE: 532430 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: BFUTILITIE ISIN Code: INE243D01012
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 401.90 0.20
(0.05%)
OPEN

405.00

 HIGH

410.35

 LOW

396.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 402.95 0.85
(0.21%)
OPEN

406.80

 HIGH

411.55

 LOW

395.25
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 405.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 401.70
VOLUME 134856
52-Week high 599.00
52-Week low 313.20
P/E 106.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,514
Buy Price 401.90
Buy Qty 2101.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 405.00
CLOSE 401.70
VOLUME 134856
52-Week high 599.00
52-Week low 313.20
P/E 106.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,514
Buy Price 401.90
Buy Qty 2101.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
12-02-2018 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
11-12-2017 Board Meeting In terms of Regulations 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosu...
14-09-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
02-09-2017 Board Meeting Audited Results
12-08-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsRe : a) Intimation regarding holding of Meeting of the ...
25-05-2017 Board Meeting In terms of Regulations 33 of the SEBI (Listing Regulations and Disclosu...
07-02-2017 Board Meeting BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directo...
10-11-2016 Board Meeting BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directo...
06-08-2016 Board Meeting BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directo...
16-05-2016 Board Meeting BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directo...
13-02-2016 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsBF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the...
28-11-2015 Board Meeting BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directo...
08-08-2015 Board Meeting BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors o...
15-05-2015 Board Meeting BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directo...
14-02-2015 Board Meeting BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directo...
03-02-2015 Board Meeting BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directo...
28-11-2014 Board Meeting BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directo...
13-08-2014 Board Meeting BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors o...
13-05-2014 Board Meeting BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors o...
11-02-2014 Board Meeting BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors o...
27-11-2013 Board Meeting Audited Results
13-08-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
15-05-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
09-02-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results for the first quarter ended 31st December 2012 & Audit...

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for BF Utilities: