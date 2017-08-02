You are here » Home » » BF Utilities Ltd
BF Utilities Ltd.
|BSE: 532430
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: BFUTILITIE
|ISIN Code: INE243D01012
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|401.90
|
0.20
(0.05%)
|
OPEN
405.00
|
HIGH
410.35
|
LOW
396.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|402.95
|
0.85
(0.21%)
|
OPEN
406.80
|
HIGH
411.55
|
LOW
395.25
|OPEN
|405.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|401.70
|VOLUME
|134856
|52-Week high
|599.00
|52-Week low
|313.20
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,514
|Buy Price
|401.90
|Buy Qty
|2101.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|12-02-2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11-12-2017
|Board Meeting
|In terms of Regulations 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosu...
|14-09-2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02-09-2017
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12-08-2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly ResultsRe : a) Intimation regarding holding of Meeting of the ...
|25-05-2017
|Board Meeting
|In terms of Regulations 33 of the SEBI (Listing Regulations and Disclosu...
|07-02-2017
|Board Meeting
|BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directo...
|10-11-2016
|Board Meeting
|BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directo...
|06-08-2016
|Board Meeting
|BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directo...
|16-05-2016
|Board Meeting
|BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directo...
|13-02-2016
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly ResultsBF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the...
|28-11-2015
|Board Meeting
|BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directo...
|08-08-2015
|Board Meeting
|BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors o...
|15-05-2015
|Board Meeting
|BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directo...
|14-02-2015
|Board Meeting
|BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directo...
|03-02-2015
|Board Meeting
|BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directo...
|28-11-2014
|Board Meeting
|BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directo...
|13-08-2014
|Board Meeting
|BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors o...
|13-05-2014
|Board Meeting
|BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors o...
|11-02-2014
|Board Meeting
|BF Utilities Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors o...
|27-11-2013
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13-08-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15-05-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09-02-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results for the first quarter ended 31st December 2012 & Audit...
