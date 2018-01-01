You are here » Home
» » BF Utilities Ltd
BF Utilities Ltd.
|BSE: 532430
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: BFUTILITIE
|ISIN Code: INE243D01012
|
BSE
15:58 | 12 Mar
|
401.90
|
0.20
(0.05%)
|
OPEN
405.00
|
HIGH
410.35
|
LOW
396.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
402.95
|
0.85
(0.21%)
|
OPEN
406.80
|
HIGH
411.55
|
LOW
395.25
|OPEN
|405.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|401.70
|VOLUME
|134856
|52-Week high
|599.00
|52-Week low
|313.20
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,514
|Buy Price
|401.90
|Buy Qty
|2101.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|406.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|402.10
|VOLUME
|413468
|52-Week high
|600.00
|52-Week low
|312.00
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,514
|Buy Price
|403.05
|Buy Qty
|40.00
|Sell Price
|403.35
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|405.00
|CLOSE
|401.70
|VOLUME
|134856
|52-Week high
|599.00
|52-Week low
|313.20
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,514
|Buy Price
|401.90
|Buy Qty
|2101.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|406.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|402.10
|VOLUME
|413468
|52-Week high
|600.00
|52-Week low
|312.00
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1513.56
|Buy Price
|403.05
|Buy Qty
|40.00
|Sell Price
|403.35
|Sell Qty
|25.00
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|RECORD DATE
|EX-BONUS DATE
|Ratio
|No record found.
Quick Links for BF Utilities: