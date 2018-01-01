JUST IN
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 18.83 18.83 18.83
Reserves 65.92 58.57 59.58
Total Shareholders Funds 84.75 77.40 78.41
Secured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Unsecured Loans 68.70 81.89 75.39
Total Debt 68.70 81.89 75.39
Total Liabilities 153.45 159.29 153.80
Application of Funds
Gross Block 118.00 117.99 117.99
Capital Work in Progress 11.19 7.82 7.44
Investments 112.06 114.00 105.63
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.28 0.08 0.06
Sundry Debtors 9.06 0.70 2.57
Cash and Bank 8.84 2.29 1.74
Loans and Advances 41.94 58.27 65.38
Total Current Assets 60.12 61.34 69.75
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 39.48 35.93 36.68
Provisions 12.06 13.40 19.75
Net Current Assets 8.58 12.01 13.32
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 153.45 159.30 153.80
