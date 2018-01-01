JUST IN
BF Utilities Ltd.

BSE: 532430 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: BFUTILITIE ISIN Code: INE243D01012
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 401.90 0.20
(0.05%)
OPEN

405.00

 HIGH

410.35

 LOW

396.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 402.95 0.85
(0.21%)
OPEN

406.80

 HIGH

411.55

 LOW

395.25
OPEN 405.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 401.70
VOLUME 134856
52-Week high 599.00
52-Week low 313.20
P/E 106.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,514
Buy Price 401.90
Buy Qty 2101.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 21.25 5.21 19.07
Operating Profit 14.79 1.62 14.69
Other Income 0.17 0.04 4.24
Interest 2.63 0.41 5.61
Depreciation 3.87 1.94 4.79
Profit Before Tax 8.29 -0.73 4.29
Tax 0.94 0.28 -1.02
Profit After Tax 7.35 -1.01 5.31
 
Share Capital 18.83 18.83 18.83
Reserves 65.92 58.57 59.58
Net Worth 84.75 77.40 78.41
Loans 68.70 81.89 75.39
Gross Block 118.00 117.99 117.99
Investments 112.06 114.00 105.63
Cash 8.84 2.29 1.74
Debtors 9.06 0.70 2.57
Net Working Capital 8.58 12.01 13.32
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 69.60 31.09 77.03
Net Profit Margin (%) 34.59 -19.39 27.84
Earning Per Share (Rs) 1.95 0.00 1.41
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
