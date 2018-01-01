You are here » Home » » BF Utilities Ltd
BF Utilities Ltd.
|BSE: 532430
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: BFUTILITIE
|ISIN Code: INE243D01012
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|401.90
|
0.20
(0.05%)
|
OPEN
405.00
|
HIGH
410.35
|
LOW
396.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|402.95
|
0.85
(0.21%)
|
OPEN
406.80
|
HIGH
411.55
|
LOW
395.25
|OPEN
|405.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|401.70
|VOLUME
|134856
|52-Week high
|599.00
|52-Week low
|313.20
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,514
|Buy Price
|401.90
|Buy Qty
|2101.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|21.25
|5.21
|19.07
|Operating Profit
|14.79
|1.62
|14.69
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.04
|4.24
|Interest
|2.63
|0.41
|5.61
|Depreciation
|3.87
|1.94
|4.79
|Profit Before Tax
|8.29
|-0.73
|4.29
|Tax
|0.94
|0.28
|-1.02
|Profit After Tax
|7.35
|-1.01
|5.31
|Share Capital
|18.83
|18.83
|18.83
|Reserves
|65.92
|58.57
|59.58
|Net Worth
|84.75
|77.40
|78.41
|Loans
|68.70
|81.89
|75.39
|Gross Block
|118.00
|117.99
|117.99
|Investments
|112.06
|114.00
|105.63
|Cash
|8.84
|2.29
|1.74
|Debtors
|9.06
|0.70
|2.57
|Net Working Capital
|8.58
|12.01
|13.32
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|69.60
|31.09
|77.03
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|34.59
|-19.39
|27.84
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|1.95
|0.00
|1.41
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
