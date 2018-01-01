You are here » Home » » BF Utilities Ltd
BF Utilities Ltd.
|BSE: 532430
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: BFUTILITIE
|ISIN Code: INE243D01012
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|401.90
|
0.20
(0.05%)
|
OPEN
405.00
|
HIGH
410.35
|
LOW
396.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|402.95
|
0.85
(0.21%)
|
OPEN
406.80
|
HIGH
411.55
|
LOW
395.25
Filter:
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|21.25
|5.21
|19.07
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|21.25
|5.21
|19.07
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.04
|4.24
|Stock Adjustments
|0.20
|0.02
|-0.01
|Total Income
|21.62
|5.27
|23.30
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.90
|0.11
|0.64
|Employee Cost
|1.39
|0.75
|1.37
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|3.11
|1.88
|4.98
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|1.07
|0.67
|1.12
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.37
|0.24
|0.50
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|6.84
|3.65
|8.61
|Operating Profit
|14.79
|1.62
|14.69
|Interest
|2.63
|0.41
|5.61
|Gross Profit
|12.16
|1.21
|9.08
|Depreciation
|3.87
|1.94
|4.79
|Profit Before Tax
|8.29
|-0.73
|4.29
|Tax
|0.94
|0.28
|-1.02
|Net Profit
|7.35
|-1.01
|5.31
