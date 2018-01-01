JUST IN
BF Utilities Ltd.

BSE: 532430 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: BFUTILITIE ISIN Code: INE243D01012
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 401.90 0.20
(0.05%)
OPEN

405.00

 HIGH

410.35

 LOW

396.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 402.95 0.85
(0.21%)
OPEN

406.80

 HIGH

411.55

 LOW

395.25
OPEN 405.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 401.70
VOLUME 134856
52-Week high 599.00
52-Week low 313.20
P/E 106.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,514
Buy Price 401.90
Buy Qty 2101.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 21.25 5.21 19.07
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 21.25 5.21 19.07
Other Income 0.17 0.04 4.24
Stock Adjustments 0.20 0.02 -0.01
Total Income 21.62 5.27 23.30
Expenditure
Raw Materials 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel Cost 0.90 0.11 0.64
Employee Cost 1.39 0.75 1.37
Other Manufacturing Expenses 3.11 1.88 4.98
Selling and Administration Expenses 1.07 0.67 1.12
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.37 0.24 0.50
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 6.84 3.65 8.61
Operating Profit 14.79 1.62 14.69
Interest 2.63 0.41 5.61
Gross Profit 12.16 1.21 9.08
Depreciation 3.87 1.94 4.79
Profit Before Tax 8.29 -0.73 4.29
Tax 0.94 0.28 -1.02
Net Profit 7.35 -1.01 5.31
