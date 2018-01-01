JUST IN
BF Utilities Ltd.

BSE: 532430 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: BFUTILITIE ISIN Code: INE243D01012
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 401.90 0.20
(0.05%)
OPEN

405.00

 HIGH

410.35

 LOW

396.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 402.95 0.85
(0.21%)
OPEN

406.80

 HIGH

411.55

 LOW

395.25
OPEN 405.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 401.70
VOLUME 134856
52-Week high 599.00
52-Week low 313.20
P/E 106.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,514
Buy Price 401.90
Buy Qty 2101.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 4.90 3.80 2.46 2.17 3.14
Other Income 14.67 0.70 0.95 0.08 0.82
Total Income 19.57 4.50 3.41 2.25 3.95
Expenditure 2.40 3.41 2.55 -0.62 1.95
Operating Profit 17.17 1.09 0.86 2.87 2.00
Interest 0.88 0.80 1.07 1.75 1.35
PBDT 16.29 0.29 -0.20 1.12 0.65
Depreciation 0.97 0.97 0.96 0.95 0.97
PBT 15.64 -0.24 -0.97 0.64 -0.02
Tax 0.10 0.00 -0.16 0.95 0.28
Net Profit 15.54 -0.24 -0.81 -0.31 -0.30
EPS (Rs) 4.17 -0.08 -0.20 -0.08 -0.08
