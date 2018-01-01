You are here » Home
BF Utilities Ltd.
|BSE: 532430
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: BFUTILITIE
|ISIN Code: INE243D01012
|
BSE
15:58 | 12 Mar
|
401.90
|
0.20
(0.05%)
|
OPEN
405.00
|
HIGH
410.35
|
LOW
396.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
402.95
|
0.85
(0.21%)
|
OPEN
406.80
|
HIGH
411.55
|
LOW
395.25
|OPEN
|405.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|401.70
|VOLUME
|134856
|52-Week high
|599.00
|52-Week low
|313.20
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,514
|Buy Price
|401.90
|Buy Qty
|2101.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|406.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|402.10
|VOLUME
|413468
|52-Week high
|600.00
|52-Week low
|312.00
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,514
|Buy Price
|403.05
|Buy Qty
|40.00
|Sell Price
|403.35
|Sell Qty
|25.00
Filter:
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|4.90
|3.80
|2.46
|2.17
|3.14
|Other Income
|14.67
|0.70
|0.95
|0.08
|0.82
|Total Income
|19.57
|4.50
|3.41
|2.25
|3.95
|Expenditure
|2.40
|3.41
|2.55
|-0.62
|1.95
|Operating Profit
|17.17
|1.09
|0.86
|2.87
|2.00
|Interest
|0.88
|0.80
|1.07
|1.75
|1.35
|PBDT
|16.29
|0.29
|-0.20
|1.12
|0.65
|Depreciation
|0.97
|0.97
|0.96
|0.95
|0.97
|PBT
|15.64
|-0.24
|-0.97
|0.64
|-0.02
|Tax
|0.10
|0.00
|-0.16
|0.95
|0.28
|Net Profit
|15.54
|-0.24
|-0.81
|-0.31
|-0.30
|EPS (Rs)
|4.17
|-0.08
|-0.20
|-0.08
|-0.08
