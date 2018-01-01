You are here » Home » » BF Utilities Ltd
BF Utilities Ltd.
|BSE: 532430
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: BFUTILITIE
|ISIN Code: INE243D01012
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|401.90
|
0.20
(0.05%)
|
OPEN
405.00
|
HIGH
410.35
|
LOW
396.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|402.95
|
0.85
(0.21%)
|
OPEN
406.80
|
HIGH
411.55
|
LOW
395.25
|OPEN
|405.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|401.70
|VOLUME
|134856
|52-Week high
|599.00
|52-Week low
|313.20
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,514
|Buy Price
|401.90
|Buy Qty
|2101.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|406.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|402.10
|VOLUME
|413468
|52-Week high
|600.00
|52-Week low
|312.00
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,514
|Buy Price
|403.05
|Buy Qty
|40.00
|Sell Price
|403.35
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|405.00
|CLOSE
|401.70
|VOLUME
|134856
|52-Week high
|599.00
|52-Week low
|313.20
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,514
|Buy Price
|401.90
|Buy Qty
|2101.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|406.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|402.10
|VOLUME
|413468
|52-Week high
|600.00
|52-Week low
|312.00
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1513.56
|Buy Price
|403.05
|Buy Qty
|40.00
|Sell Price
|403.35
|Sell Qty
|25.00
Filter:
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.93
|1.06
|1.20
|Current Ratio
|0.26
|0.26
|0.35
|Asset turnover ratio
|0.18
|0.04
|0.16
|Inventory turnover ratio
|118.06
|65.13
|293.38
|Debtors turnover ratio
|4.35
|7.44
|14.39
|Interest Coverage ratio
|4.15
|-0.78
|0.81
|Operating Margin (%)
|69.60
|31.09
|49.03
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|34.59
|-19.39
|4.09
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|6.98
|-0.20
|2.73
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|9.07
|-1.30
|1.03
Quick Links for BF Utilities:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices