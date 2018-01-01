JUST IN
BF Utilities Ltd.

BSE: 532430 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: BFUTILITIE ISIN Code: INE243D01012
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 401.90 0.20
(0.05%)
OPEN

405.00

 HIGH

410.35

 LOW

396.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 402.95 0.85
(0.21%)
OPEN

406.80

 HIGH

411.55

 LOW

395.25
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2015
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.93 1.06 1.20
Current Ratio 0.26 0.26 0.35
Asset turnover ratio 0.18 0.04 0.16
Inventory turnover ratio 118.06 65.13 293.38
Debtors turnover ratio 4.35 7.44 14.39
Interest Coverage ratio 4.15 -0.78 0.81
Operating Margin (%) 69.60 31.09 49.03
Net Profit Margin (%) 34.59 -19.39 4.09
Return on Capital Employed (%) 6.98 -0.20 2.73
Return on Net Worth (%) 9.07 -1.30 1.03
