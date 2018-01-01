You are here » Home » » BF Utilities Ltd
BF Utilities Ltd.
|BSE: 532430
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: BFUTILITIE
|ISIN Code: INE243D01012
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|401.90
|
0.20
(0.05%)
|
OPEN
405.00
|
HIGH
410.35
|
LOW
396.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|402.95
|
0.85
(0.21%)
|
OPEN
406.80
|
HIGH
411.55
|
LOW
395.25
|OPEN
|405.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|401.70
|VOLUME
|134856
|52-Week high
|599.00
|52-Week low
|313.20
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,514
|Buy Price
|401.90
|Buy Qty
|2101.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|406.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|402.10
|VOLUME
|413468
|52-Week high
|600.00
|52-Week low
|312.00
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,514
|Buy Price
|403.05
|Buy Qty
|40.00
|Sell Price
|403.35
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|405.00
|CLOSE
|401.70
|VOLUME
|134856
|52-Week high
|599.00
|52-Week low
|313.20
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,514
|Buy Price
|401.90
|Buy Qty
|2101.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|406.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|402.10
|VOLUME
|413468
|52-Week high
|600.00
|52-Week low
|312.00
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1513.56
|Buy Price
|403.05
|Buy Qty
|40.00
|Sell Price
|403.35
|Sell Qty
|25.00
Filter:
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Sep '15
|Mar '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|6.26
|5.31
|15.94
|16.01
|3.06
|Other Income
|1.65
|-1.42
|1.62
|4.13
|0.11
|Total Income
|7.91
|3.88
|17.56
|20.14
|3.17
|Total Expenditure
|5.96
|1.33
|5.32
|5.09
|3.53
|Operating Profit
|1.95
|2.55
|12.24
|15.05
|-0.36
|Interest
|1.86
|0.72
|1.91
|2.81
|2.80
|Gross Profit
|0.09
|1.83
|10.32
|12.24
|-3.16
|Depreciation
|1.94
|1.93
|1.94
|1.96
|2.83
|PBT
|-1.22
|0.69
|8.77
|10.29
|-5.99
|Tax
|-0.16
|1.25
|0.86
|0.69
|-1.70
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-1.06
|-0.56
|7.91
|9.60
|-4.29
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.04
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-1.06
|-0.56
|7.91
|5.56
|-4.29
|Equity Share Capital
|18.83
|18.83
|18.83
|18.83
|18.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|0.00
|2.11
|2.55
|-1.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|1.29
|1.29
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.36
|34.36
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|2.47
|2.47
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.64
|65.64
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for BF Utilities:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices