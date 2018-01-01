JUST IN
BF Utilities Ltd.

BSE: 532430 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: BFUTILITIE ISIN Code: INE243D01012
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 401.90 0.20
(0.05%)
OPEN

405.00

 HIGH

410.35

 LOW

396.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 402.95 0.85
(0.21%)
OPEN

406.80

 HIGH

411.55

 LOW

395.25
OPEN 405.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 401.70
VOLUME 134856
52-Week high 599.00
52-Week low 313.20
P/E 106.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,514
Buy Price 401.90
Buy Qty 2101.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Sep '15 Mar '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 6.26 5.31 15.94 16.01 3.06
Other Income 1.65 -1.42 1.62 4.13 0.11
Total Income 7.91 3.88 17.56 20.14 3.17
Total Expenditure 5.96 1.33 5.32 5.09 3.53
Operating Profit 1.95 2.55 12.24 15.05 -0.36
Interest 1.86 0.72 1.91 2.81 2.80
Gross Profit 0.09 1.83 10.32 12.24 -3.16
Depreciation 1.94 1.93 1.94 1.96 2.83
PBT -1.22 0.69 8.77 10.29 -5.99
Tax -0.16 1.25 0.86 0.69 -1.70
Net Profit/(Loss) -1.06 -0.56 7.91 9.60 -4.29
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 4.04 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -1.06 -0.56 7.91 5.56 -4.29
Equity Share Capital 18.83 18.83 18.83 18.83 18.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS -0.28 0.00 2.11 2.55 -1.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 1.29 1.29
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 34.36 34.36
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 2.47 2.47
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 65.64 65.64
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
