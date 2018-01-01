BF Utilities Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Sep '15 Mar '15

Net Sales/Income From Operations 6.26 5.31 15.94 16.01 3.06

Other Income 1.65 -1.42 1.62 4.13 0.11

Total Income 7.91 3.88 17.56 20.14 3.17

Total Expenditure 5.96 1.33 5.32 5.09 3.53

Operating Profit 1.95 2.55 12.24 15.05 -0.36

Interest 1.86 0.72 1.91 2.81 2.80

Gross Profit 0.09 1.83 10.32 12.24 -3.16

Depreciation 1.94 1.93 1.94 1.96 2.83

PBT -1.22 0.69 8.77 10.29 -5.99

Tax -0.16 1.25 0.86 0.69 -1.70

Net Profit/(Loss) -1.06 -0.56 7.91 9.60 -4.29

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 4.04 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items -1.06 -0.56 7.91 5.56 -4.29

Equity Share Capital 18.83 18.83 18.83 18.83 18.83

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS -0.28 0.00 2.11 2.55 -1.14

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 1.29 1.29

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 34.36 34.36

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 2.47 2.47

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 65.64 65.64