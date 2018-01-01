BF Utilities Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Jun '15 Jun '14 Jun '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 11.16 19.08 9.18 13.88 15.95

Other Income 16.32 2.43 0.16 1.61 1.25

Total Income 27.48 21.51 9.34 15.49 17.20

Total Expenditure 8.35 7.27 5.88 8.42 9.42

Operating Profit 19.12 14.24 3.46 7.07 7.77

Interest 2.74 3.26 4.27 4.34 2.84

Gross Profit 16.38 10.98 -0.81 2.73 4.93

Depreciation 2.91 2.91 3.80 4.57 4.58

PBT 14.42 8.73 -4.60 -1.85 0.36

Tax 0.10 1.16 -1.80 1.12 1.21

Net Profit/(Loss) 14.32 7.57 -2.80 -2.97 -0.85

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 14.32 7.57 -2.80 -2.97 -0.85

Equity Share Capital 18.83 18.83 18.83 18.83 18.83

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS -0.07 2.04 -0.74 -0.79 -0.23

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 1.29 1.29 1.28

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 34.36 34.36 33.97

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 2.47 2.47 2.49

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 65.64 65.64 66.03