BF Utilities Ltd.
|BSE: 532430
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: BFUTILITIE
|ISIN Code: INE243D01012
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|401.90
|
0.20
(0.05%)
|
OPEN
405.00
|
HIGH
410.35
|
LOW
396.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|402.95
|
0.85
(0.21%)
|
OPEN
406.80
|
HIGH
411.55
|
LOW
395.25
Filter:
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Jun '15
|Jun '14
|Jun '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|11.16
|19.08
|9.18
|13.88
|15.95
|Other Income
|16.32
|2.43
|0.16
|1.61
|1.25
|Total Income
|27.48
|21.51
|9.34
|15.49
|17.20
|Total Expenditure
|8.35
|7.27
|5.88
|8.42
|9.42
|Operating Profit
|19.12
|14.24
|3.46
|7.07
|7.77
|Interest
|2.74
|3.26
|4.27
|4.34
|2.84
|Gross Profit
|16.38
|10.98
|-0.81
|2.73
|4.93
|Depreciation
|2.91
|2.91
|3.80
|4.57
|4.58
|PBT
|14.42
|8.73
|-4.60
|-1.85
|0.36
|Tax
|0.10
|1.16
|-1.80
|1.12
|1.21
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|14.32
|7.57
|-2.80
|-2.97
|-0.85
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|14.32
|7.57
|-2.80
|-2.97
|-0.85
|Equity Share Capital
|18.83
|18.83
|18.83
|18.83
|18.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|2.04
|-0.74
|-0.79
|-0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|1.29
|1.29
|1.28
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|34.36
|34.36
|33.97
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|2.47
|2.47
|2.49
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|65.64
|65.64
|66.03
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
