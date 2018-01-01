JUST IN
BF Utilities Ltd.

BSE: 532430 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: BFUTILITIE ISIN Code: INE243D01012
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 401.90 0.20
(0.05%)
OPEN

405.00

 HIGH

410.35

 LOW

396.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 402.95 0.85
(0.21%)
OPEN

406.80

 HIGH

411.55

 LOW

395.25
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Sep '15 Sep '14 Sep '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 21.25 5.21 19.07 23.47 27.93
Other Income 0.20 0.04 4.24 1.73 1.68
Total Income 21.44 5.25 23.32 25.19 29.61
Total Expenditure 6.66 3.63 8.62 11.86 13.15
Operating Profit 14.79 1.62 14.70 13.33 16.46
Interest 2.63 0.41 5.61 5.84 4.03
Gross Profit 12.16 1.21 9.08 7.49 12.43
Depreciation 3.87 1.94 4.79 6.11 6.13
PBT 9.46 0.19 4.29 1.37 6.31
Tax 2.11 1.20 -1.02 0.08 1.42
Net Profit/(Loss) 7.35 -1.01 5.31 1.29 4.89
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 4.04 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 7.35 -1.01 1.27 1.29 4.89
Equity Share Capital 18.83 18.83 18.83 18.83 18.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 65.92 58.57 59.58 54.27 52.98
EPS
Basic EPS 1.95 -0.27 1.41 0.34 1.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 1.29 1.29 1.28
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 34.36 34.36 33.97
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 2.47 2.47 2.49
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 65.64 65.64 66.03
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for BF Utilities: