BF Utilities Ltd.
|BSE: 532430
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: BFUTILITIE
|ISIN Code: INE243D01012
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|401.90
|
0.20
(0.05%)
|
OPEN
405.00
|
HIGH
410.35
|
LOW
396.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|402.95
|
0.85
(0.21%)
|
OPEN
406.80
|
HIGH
411.55
|
LOW
395.25
Filter:
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Sep '14
|Sep '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|21.25
|5.21
|19.07
|23.47
|27.93
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.04
|4.24
|1.73
|1.68
|Total Income
|21.44
|5.25
|23.32
|25.19
|29.61
|Total Expenditure
|6.66
|3.63
|8.62
|11.86
|13.15
|Operating Profit
|14.79
|1.62
|14.70
|13.33
|16.46
|Interest
|2.63
|0.41
|5.61
|5.84
|4.03
|Gross Profit
|12.16
|1.21
|9.08
|7.49
|12.43
|Depreciation
|3.87
|1.94
|4.79
|6.11
|6.13
|PBT
|9.46
|0.19
|4.29
|1.37
|6.31
|Tax
|2.11
|1.20
|-1.02
|0.08
|1.42
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|7.35
|-1.01
|5.31
|1.29
|4.89
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|4.04
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|7.35
|-1.01
|1.27
|1.29
|4.89
|Equity Share Capital
|18.83
|18.83
|18.83
|18.83
|18.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|65.92
|58.57
|59.58
|54.27
|52.98
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|1.95
|-0.27
|1.41
|0.34
|1.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|1.29
|1.29
|1.28
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|34.36
|34.36
|33.97
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|2.47
|2.47
|2.49
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|65.64
|65.64
|66.03
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
