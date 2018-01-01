BF Utilities Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Sep '15 Sep '14 Sep '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 21.25 5.21 19.07 23.47 27.93

Other Income 0.20 0.04 4.24 1.73 1.68

Total Income 21.44 5.25 23.32 25.19 29.61

Total Expenditure 6.66 3.63 8.62 11.86 13.15

Operating Profit 14.79 1.62 14.70 13.33 16.46

Interest 2.63 0.41 5.61 5.84 4.03

Gross Profit 12.16 1.21 9.08 7.49 12.43

Depreciation 3.87 1.94 4.79 6.11 6.13

PBT 9.46 0.19 4.29 1.37 6.31

Tax 2.11 1.20 -1.02 0.08 1.42

Net Profit/(Loss) 7.35 -1.01 5.31 1.29 4.89

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 4.04 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 7.35 -1.01 1.27 1.29 4.89

Equity Share Capital 18.83 18.83 18.83 18.83 18.83

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 65.92 58.57 59.58 54.27 52.98

EPS

Basic EPS 1.95 -0.27 1.41 0.34 1.30

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 1.29 1.29 1.28

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 34.36 34.36 33.97

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 2.47 2.47 2.49

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 65.64 65.64 66.03