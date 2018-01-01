BF Utilities Ltd.
|BSE: 532430
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: BFUTILITIE
|ISIN Code: INE243D01012
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|401.90
|
0.20
(0.05%)
|
OPEN
405.00
|
HIGH
410.35
|
LOW
396.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|402.95
|
0.85
(0.21%)
|
OPEN
406.80
|
HIGH
411.55
|
LOW
395.25
|OPEN
|405.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|401.70
|VOLUME
|134856
|52-Week high
|599.00
|52-Week low
|313.20
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,514
|Buy Price
|401.90
|Buy Qty
|2101.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|406.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|402.10
|VOLUME
|413468
|52-Week high
|600.00
|52-Week low
|312.00
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,514
|Buy Price
|403.05
|Buy Qty
|40.00
|Sell Price
|403.35
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|405.00
|CLOSE
|401.70
|VOLUME
|134856
|52-Week high
|599.00
|52-Week low
|313.20
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,514
|Buy Price
|401.90
|Buy Qty
|2101.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|406.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|402.10
|VOLUME
|413468
|52-Week high
|600.00
|52-Week low
|312.00
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1513.56
|Buy Price
|403.05
|Buy Qty
|40.00
|Sell Price
|403.35
|Sell Qty
|25.00
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Company Information
BF Utilities Limited (BFUL) was incorporated in September of the year 2000, to satiate the power requirements of the Kalyani Group companies and also to lessen the burden on the Electricity Board. Together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent power producer in India. The company generates electricity through wind-assisted power plants at Thoseghar in Satara District of Maharashtra, as...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Chairman :
|B N Kalyani
|Director :
|A B Kalyani
|Independent Director :
|B B Hattarki
|Independent Director :
|S S Vaidya
|CEO & Company Secretary :
|B S Mitkari
|Independent Director :
|Aarti A Sathe
|AUDITOR :
|Joshi Apte & Co
|IND NAME :
|Power Generation And Supply
|HOUSE NAME :
|Kalyani
|Registered office
|Mundhwa, Pune Cantonment,Pune,Maharashtra-411036
|Ph : 91-20-26822552/67042300
|WEBSITE : http://www.kalyanigroup.com/bfutilities
|E-mail : bfutilitiesltd@vsnl.net
Quick Links for BF Utilities:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices