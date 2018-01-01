JUST IN
BF Utilities Ltd.

BSE: 532430 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: BFUTILITIE ISIN Code: INE243D01012
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 401.90 0.20
(0.05%)
OPEN

405.00

 HIGH

410.35

 LOW

396.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 402.95 0.85
(0.21%)
OPEN

406.80

 HIGH

411.55

 LOW

395.25
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Company Information

BF Utilities Ltd

BF Utilities Limited (BFUL) was incorporated in September of the year 2000, to satiate the power requirements of the Kalyani Group companies and also to lessen the burden on the Electricity Board. Together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent power producer in India. The company generates electricity through wind-assisted power plants at Thoseghar in Satara District of Maharashtra, as...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman : B N Kalyani
Director : A B Kalyani
Independent Director : B B Hattarki
Independent Director : S S Vaidya
CEO & Company Secretary : B S Mitkari
Independent Director : Aarti A Sathe
AUDITOR : Joshi Apte & Co
IND NAME : Power Generation And Supply
HOUSE NAME : Kalyani
Registered office
Mundhwa, Pune Cantonment,Pune,Maharashtra-411036
Ph : 91-20-26822552/67042300
WEBSITE : http://www.kalyanigroup.com/bfutilities
E-mail : bfutilitiesltd@vsnl.net

