BF Utilities Ltd.

BSE: 532430 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: BFUTILITIE ISIN Code: INE243D01012
OPEN 405.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 401.70
VOLUME 134856
52-Week high 599.00
52-Week low 313.20
P/E 106.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,514
Buy Price 401.90
Buy Qty 2101.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 405.00
CLOSE 401.70
VOLUME 134856
52-Week high 599.00
52-Week low 313.20
P/E 106.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,514
Buy Price 401.90
Buy Qty 2101.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Nov
Book Closure Date (Month) Nov
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 5
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 532430
NSE Code BFUTILITIE
BSE Group A
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 Yes
CNX 500 Yes
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Pune Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., MCX-SX Stock Exchange

