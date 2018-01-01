JUST IN
BF Utilities Ltd.

BSE: 532430 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: BFUTILITIE ISIN Code: INE243D01012
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 401.90 0.20
(0.05%)
OPEN

405.00

 HIGH

410.35

 LOW

396.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 402.95 0.85
(0.21%)
OPEN

406.80

 HIGH

411.55

 LOW

395.25
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 55.97 55.97 55.97 55.97 56.44
Total Promoters 55.97 55.97 55.97 55.97 56.44
Non Promoter
Institutions 1.61 1.23 1.36 1.48 8.61
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.66 0.37 0.45 0.66 7.78
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.86 0.78 0.82 0.73 0.74
Insurance Companies 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 42.43 42.80 42.67 42.55 34.95
Indian Public 23.63 25.46 25.28 24.88 20.75
Others 18.80 17.34 17.39 17.67 14.20
Total Non Promoter 44.04 44.03 44.03 44.03 43.56
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.01 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

