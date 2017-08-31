BF Utilities Ltd.
|BSE: 532430
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: BFUTILITIE
|ISIN Code: INE243D01012
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|401.90
|
0.20
(0.05%)
|
OPEN
405.00
|
HIGH
410.35
|
LOW
396.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|402.95
|
0.85
(0.21%)
|
OPEN
406.80
|
HIGH
411.55
|
LOW
395.25
|OPEN
|405.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|401.70
|VOLUME
|134856
|52-Week high
|599.00
|52-Week low
|313.20
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,514
|Buy Price
|401.90
|Buy Qty
|2101.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Announcements
-
BF Utilities Ltd Results-Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31-12-2017
12/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Utilities Ltd Board Meeting On February 12 2018
31/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Utilities Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31 December 2017
08/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Utilities Ltd Financial Results Sept 30 2017
11/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Utilities Ltd Financial Results For Sept 30 2017
11/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Utilities Ltd Board Meeting On Dec 11 2017
01/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Utilities Ltd Outcome of AGM
21/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Utilities Ltd Scrutinizers Report
07/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Utilities Ltd Outcome of AGM
06/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Utilities Ltd Compliance Certificate For The Period Ended 30Th September 2017
01/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Utilities Ltd Regulation 40 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015
09/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Utilities Ltd Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
09/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Utilities Ltd Fixes Book Closure for AGM
20/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Utilities Ltd AGM ON NOV 6 2017
19/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Utilities Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
14/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Utilities Ltd Board Meeting On September 14 2017
06/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Utilities Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
02/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Utilities Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
02/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BF Utilities Ltd Clarification sought from BF Utilities Ltd
31/08/2017 | bse
-
BF Utilities Ltd Press Release / Media Release
31/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
