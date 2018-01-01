JUST IN
You are here » Home » » BF Utilities Ltd

BF Utilities Ltd.

BSE: 532430 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: BFUTILITIE ISIN Code: INE243D01012
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 401.90 0.20
(0.05%)
OPEN

405.00

 HIGH

410.35

 LOW

396.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 402.95 0.85
(0.21%)
OPEN

406.80

 HIGH

411.55

 LOW

395.25
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 405.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 401.70
VOLUME 134856
52-Week high 599.00
52-Week low 313.20
P/E 106.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,514
Buy Price 401.90
Buy Qty 2101.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 405.00
CLOSE 401.70
VOLUME 134856
52-Week high 599.00
52-Week low 313.20
P/E 106.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,514
Buy Price 401.90
Buy Qty 2101.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Net Profit

Net Profit

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
NTPC 171.00 7.10 4.33 9385.26
Power Grid Corpn 195.25 0.40 0.21 7520.15
Bharti Infra. 338.35 4.45 1.33 2705.00
NLC India 96.90 -0.30 -0.31 2368.81
NHPC Ltd 26.65 -0.15 -0.56 2081.60
Reliance Infra. 430.30 13.80 3.31 1288.41
CESC 967.50 -14.35 -1.46 862.86
GE Shipping Co 354.45 2.30 0.65 601.39
DLF 217.35 5.95 2.81 596.56
Prestige Estates 304.80 0.25 0.08 589.10
Torrent Power 254.35 2.15 0.85 432.36
Dilip Buildcon 984.95 5.10 0.52 360.94
NBCC 184.75 2.65 1.46 351.10
Oberoi Realty 531.60 6.85 1.31 320.65
Tata Power Co. 80.65 0.75 0.94 283.45
K E C Intl. 388.75 -13.70 -3.40 281.82
Kalpataru Power 463.75 -1.30 -0.28 269.07
Guj Inds. Power 104.15 1.10 1.07 229.24
NCC 122.80 4.85 4.11 225.50
PNC Infratech 159.85 5.40 3.50 209.69
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for BF Utilities: