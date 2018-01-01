JUST IN
BF Utilities Ltd.

BSE: 532430 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: BFUTILITIE ISIN Code: INE243D01012
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 401.90 0.20
(0.05%)
OPEN

405.00

 HIGH

410.35

 LOW

396.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 402.95 0.85
(0.21%)
OPEN

406.80

 HIGH

411.55

 LOW

395.25
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Net Sales

Market Cap

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Sales (Rs crore)
NTPC 171.00 7.10 4.33 78273.44
Power Grid Corpn 195.25 0.40 0.21 25716.54
Adani Power 26.40 0.95 3.73 11017.97
Torrent Power 254.35 2.15 0.85 9985.26
Reliance Infra. 430.30 13.80 3.31 8947.67
NLC India 96.90 -0.30 -0.31 8581.51
NCC 122.80 4.85 4.11 7892.07
K E C Intl. 388.75 -13.70 -3.40 7566.44
NHPC Ltd 26.65 -0.15 -0.56 7271.17
CESC 967.50 -14.35 -1.46 7220.07
Tata Power Co. 80.65 0.75 0.94 7202.25
NBCC 184.75 2.65 1.46 6279.39
JP Associates 14.70 0.75 5.38 6219.32
Gammon India 4.65 -0.24 -4.91 6147.00
Bharti Infra. 338.35 4.45 1.33 6084.70
Simplex Infra 538.75 -26.25 -4.65 5607.51
Dilip Buildcon 984.95 5.10 0.52 5097.62
Kalpataru Power 463.75 -1.30 -0.28 4894.06
Hind.Construct. 31.25 0.20 0.64 4195.94
JSW Energy 77.65 -1.35 -1.71 4040.97
