BF Utilities Ltd.

BSE: 532430 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: BFUTILITIE ISIN Code: INE243D01012
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 401.90 0.20
(0.05%)
OPEN

405.00

 HIGH

410.35

 LOW

396.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 402.95 0.85
(0.21%)
OPEN

406.80

 HIGH

411.55

 LOW

395.25
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Total Assets

Total Assets

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
NTPC 171.00 4.33 111749.82 99355.72 80737.09 208416.26
Power Grid Corpn 195.25 0.21 149730.19 135507.97 35884.13 175104.54
NHPC Ltd 26.65 -0.56 23747.18 20972.72 17350.13 48153.89
Reliance Infra. 430.30 3.31 17686.63 15859.66 183.67 43973.96
Adani Power 26.40 3.73 25486.50 22717.65 68.48 35270.67
JP Associates 14.70 5.38 13969.98 6449.16 1789.30 34738.96
Tata Power Co. 80.65 0.94 14674.61 8320.08 920.86 33477.27
DLF 217.35 2.81 582.94 527.72 28.08 24800.84
Reliance Power 39.10 1.96 348.15 314.06 0.00 24224.66
CESC 967.50 -1.46 16102.45 14813.58 187.84 23699.55
JP Power Ven. 6.14 19.22 17670.65 15852.80 157.63 22328.70
NLC India 96.90 -0.31 10860.83 9625.03 5114.66 19790.63
Torrent Power 254.35 0.85 18488.14 16598.47 322.98 17384.33
Bharti Infra. 338.35 1.33 13597.30 5791.40 58.50 17140.50
Jaypee Infratec. 9.59 -3.62 9712.01 9522.19 619.75 13832.78
Rattanindia Pow. 5.66 -1.91 8018.70 7415.36 737.18 13523.79
H D I L 41.40 -2.13 132.17 116.22 0.00 13305.56
IRB InvIT Fund 83.00 -0.20 14738.23 12989.49 4.13 13227.78
S C I 63.55 -0.24 15945.61 11410.68 27.33 12445.79
JSW Energy 77.65 -1.71 5904.80 5189.86 474.85 11873.86
