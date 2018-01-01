You are here » Home » » BF Utilities Ltd
BF Utilities Ltd.
|BSE: 532430
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: BFUTILITIE
|ISIN Code: INE243D01012
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|401.90
|
0.20
(0.05%)
|
OPEN
405.00
|
HIGH
410.35
|
LOW
396.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|402.95
|
0.85
(0.21%)
|
OPEN
406.80
|
HIGH
411.55
|
LOW
395.25
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Total Assets
Total Assets
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG(%)
|Gross Block
|Net Block
|CWIP
|Total Assets
|NTPC
|171.00
|4.33
|111749.82
|99355.72
|80737.09
|208416.26
|Power Grid Corpn
|195.25
|0.21
|149730.19
|135507.97
|35884.13
|175104.54
|NHPC Ltd
|26.65
|-0.56
|23747.18
|20972.72
|17350.13
|48153.89
|Reliance Infra.
|430.30
|3.31
|17686.63
|15859.66
|183.67
|43973.96
|Adani Power
|26.40
|3.73
|25486.50
|22717.65
|68.48
|35270.67
|JP Associates
|14.70
|5.38
|13969.98
|6449.16
|1789.30
|34738.96
|Tata Power Co.
|80.65
|0.94
|14674.61
|8320.08
|920.86
|33477.27
|DLF
|217.35
|2.81
|582.94
|527.72
|28.08
|24800.84
|Reliance Power
|39.10
|1.96
|348.15
|314.06
|0.00
|24224.66
|CESC
|967.50
|-1.46
|16102.45
|14813.58
|187.84
|23699.55
|JP Power Ven.
|6.14
|19.22
|17670.65
|15852.80
|157.63
|22328.70
|NLC India
|96.90
|-0.31
|10860.83
|9625.03
|5114.66
|19790.63
|Torrent Power
|254.35
|0.85
|18488.14
|16598.47
|322.98
|17384.33
|Bharti Infra.
|338.35
|1.33
|13597.30
|5791.40
|58.50
|17140.50
|Jaypee Infratec.
|9.59
|-3.62
|9712.01
|9522.19
|619.75
|13832.78
|Rattanindia Pow.
|5.66
|-1.91
|8018.70
|7415.36
|737.18
|13523.79
|H D I L
|41.40
|-2.13
|132.17
|116.22
|0.00
|13305.56
|IRB InvIT Fund
|83.00
|-0.20
|14738.23
|12989.49
|4.13
|13227.78
|S C I
|63.55
|-0.24
|15945.61
|11410.68
|27.33
|12445.79
|JSW Energy
|77.65
|-1.71
|5904.80
|5189.86
|474.85
|11873.86
