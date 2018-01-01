JUST IN
You are here » Home » » BF Utilities Ltd

BF Utilities Ltd.

BSE: 532430 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: BFUTILITIE ISIN Code: INE243D01012
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 401.90 0.20
(0.05%)
OPEN

405.00

 HIGH

410.35

 LOW

396.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 402.95 0.85
(0.21%)
OPEN

406.80

 HIGH

411.55

 LOW

395.25
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 405.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 401.70
VOLUME 134856
52-Week high 599.00
52-Week low 313.20
P/E 106.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,514
Buy Price 401.90
Buy Qty 2101.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 405.00
CLOSE 401.70
VOLUME 134856
52-Week high 599.00
52-Week low 313.20
P/E 106.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,514
Buy Price 401.90
Buy Qty 2101.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
NTPC 171.00 140,997.37 78,273.44 9,385.26 208,416.26
Power Grid Corpn 195.25 102,146.79 25,716.54 7,520.15 175,104.54
Bharti Infra. 338.35 62,581.55 6,084.70 2,705.00 17,140.50
DLF 217.35 38,776.33 3,702.95 596.56 24,800.84
NHPC Ltd 26.65 27,341.09 7,271.17 2,081.60 48,153.89
Tata Power Co. 80.65 21,814.21 7,218.06 283.45 33,477.27
Adani Transmissi 185.10 20,357.48 809.65 3.85 10,343.31
Oberoi Realty 531.60 18,053.14 890.71 320.65 4,260.39
NBCC 184.75 16,627.50 6,279.39 351.10 1,745.99
Godrej Propert. 732.90 15,865.82 457.14 124.25 5,622.65
NLC India 96.90 14,811.84 8,672.87 2,368.81 19,790.63
Dilip Buildcon 984.95 13,471.16 5,097.62 360.94 4,832.09
CESC 967.50 12,825.18 7,220.07 862.86 23,699.55
JSW Energy 77.65 12,734.99 4,040.97 194.75 11,873.86
Torrent Power 254.35 12,224.57 10,025.76 432.36 17,384.33
Prestige Estates 304.80 11,430.00 2,180.30 589.10 8,071.50
Reliance Infra. 430.30 11,316.46 8,947.67 1,288.41 43,973.96
Reliance Power 39.10 10,968.06 48.06 64.26 24,224.66
Phoenix Mills 679.10 10,397.02 375.90 133.55 3,293.51
Adani Power 26.40 10,182.32 11,017.97 -6054.34 35,270.67
NEXT

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for BF Utilities: