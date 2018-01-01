You are here » Home » » BF Utilities Ltd
BF Utilities Ltd.
|BSE: 532430
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: BFUTILITIE
|ISIN Code: INE243D01012
|BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar
|401.90
|
0.20
(0.05%)
|
OPEN
405.00
|
HIGH
410.35
|
LOW
396.00
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|402.95
|
0.85
(0.21%)
|
OPEN
406.80
|
HIGH
411.55
|
LOW
395.25
|OPEN
|405.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|401.70
|VOLUME
|134856
|52-Week high
|599.00
|52-Week low
|313.20
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,514
|Buy Price
|401.90
|Buy Qty
|2101.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|406.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|402.10
|VOLUME
|413468
|52-Week high
|600.00
|52-Week low
|312.00
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,514
|Buy Price
|403.05
|Buy Qty
|40.00
|Sell Price
|403.35
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|405.00
|CLOSE
|401.70
|VOLUME
|134856
|52-Week high
|599.00
|52-Week low
|313.20
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,514
|Buy Price
|401.90
|Buy Qty
|2101.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|406.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|402.10
|VOLUME
|413468
|52-Week high
|600.00
|52-Week low
|312.00
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1513.56
|Buy Price
|403.05
|Buy Qty
|40.00
|Sell Price
|403.35
|Sell Qty
|25.00
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|SJVN
|34.95
|0.14
|14457.52
|436.58
|205.70
|3.32
|10.53
|CESC
|967.50
|-1.46
|12825.18
|1706.00
|154.00
|65.93
|14.67
|JSW Energy
|77.65
|-1.71
|12734.99
|1993.20
|50.55
|1.08
|71.90
|Torrent Power
|254.35
|0.85
|12224.57
|2754.64
|205.98
|17.50
|14.53
|Reliance Infra.
|430.30
|3.31
|11316.46
|5861.04
|235.97
|47.64
|9.03
|Reliance Power
|39.10
|1.96
|10968.06
|2494.65
|280.34
|0.23
|170.00
|Adani Power
|26.40
|3.73
|10182.32
|4844.46
|-1280.47
|0.00
|-
|JP Power Ven.
|6.14
|19.22
|3681.54
|855.50
|-194.41
|0.00
|-
|Rattanindia Pow.
|5.66
|-1.91
|1671.36
|979.76
|227.14
|0.00
|-
|Guj Inds. Power
|104.15
|1.07
|1575.27
|342.58
|59.14
|17.05
|6.11
|BF Utilities
|401.90
|0.05
|1513.56
|4.90
|15.54
|3.76
|106.89
|Orient Green
|9.62
|-4.18
|711.69
|56.09
|-51.08
|0.00
|-
|KSK Energy Ven.
|9.36
|4.93
|396.85
|753.19
|-223.22
|0.00
|-
|Lanco Infratech
|1.01
|-4.72
|334.72
|1982.68
|-584.27
|0.00
|-
|Energy Devl.Co.
|21.70
|0.23
|103.08
|13.00
|1.65
|1.16
|18.71
|Indowind Energy
|7.64
|-3.90
|68.56
|4.93
|0.01
|0.17
|44.94
|Karma Ener.
|32.10
|-2.13
|37.14
|6.81
|-3.30
|0.00
|-
|Surya Chak.Pow.
|0.94
|4.44
|14.07
|7.03
|-9.69
|0.00
|-
Quick Links for BF Utilities:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices