BF Utilities Ltd.

BSE: 532430 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: BFUTILITIE ISIN Code: INE243D01012
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 401.90 0.20
(0.05%)
OPEN

405.00

 HIGH

410.35

 LOW

396.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 402.95 0.85
(0.21%)
OPEN

406.80

 HIGH

411.55

 LOW

395.25
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
SJVN 34.95 0.14 14457.52 436.58 205.70 3.32 10.53
CESC 967.50 -1.46 12825.18 1706.00 154.00 65.93 14.67
JSW Energy 77.65 -1.71 12734.99 1993.20 50.55 1.08 71.90
Torrent Power 254.35 0.85 12224.57 2754.64 205.98 17.50 14.53
Reliance Infra. 430.30 3.31 11316.46 5861.04 235.97 47.64 9.03
Reliance Power 39.10 1.96 10968.06 2494.65 280.34 0.23 170.00
Adani Power 26.40 3.73 10182.32 4844.46 -1280.47 0.00 -
JP Power Ven. 6.14 19.22 3681.54 855.50 -194.41 0.00 -
Rattanindia Pow. 5.66 -1.91 1671.36 979.76 227.14 0.00 -
Guj Inds. Power 104.15 1.07 1575.27 342.58 59.14 17.05 6.11
BF Utilities 401.90 0.05 1513.56 4.90 15.54 3.76 106.89
Orient Green 9.62 -4.18 711.69 56.09 -51.08 0.00 -
KSK Energy Ven. 9.36 4.93 396.85 753.19 -223.22 0.00 -
Lanco Infratech 1.01 -4.72 334.72 1982.68 -584.27 0.00 -
Energy Devl.Co. 21.70 0.23 103.08 13.00 1.65 1.16 18.71
Indowind Energy 7.64 -3.90 68.56 4.93 0.01 0.17 44.94
Karma Ener. 32.10 -2.13 37.14 6.81 -3.30 0.00 -
Surya Chak.Pow. 0.94 4.44 14.07 7.03 -9.69 0.00 -

