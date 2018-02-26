JUST IN
You are here » Home » » BF Utilities Ltd

BF Utilities Ltd.

BSE: 532430 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: BFUTILITIE ISIN Code: INE243D01012
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 401.90 0.20
(0.05%)
OPEN

405.00

 HIGH

410.35

 LOW

396.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 402.95 0.85
(0.21%)
OPEN

406.80

 HIGH

411.55

 LOW

395.25
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 405.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 401.70
VOLUME 134856
52-Week high 599.00
52-Week low 313.20
P/E 106.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,514
Buy Price 401.90
Buy Qty 2101.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 405.00
CLOSE 401.70
VOLUME 134856
52-Week high 599.00
52-Week low 313.20
P/E 106.89
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,514
Buy Price 401.90
Buy Qty 2101.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Price History

From: To:
Export to Excel
DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 405.00 410.35 396.00 401.90 134856 3010
09-03-2018 414.70 416.70 398.45 401.70 88217 2028
08-03-2018 412.10 419.20 405.80 411.20 108658 2368
07-03-2018 423.50 423.50 406.00 409.20 148389 3032
06-03-2018 432.55 448.75 421.10 426.95 159650 3528
05-03-2018 432.00 435.35 425.55 429.05 51190 1131
01-03-2018 440.00 445.85 430.00 435.65 87704 1878
28-02-2018 445.00 448.10 439.00 440.55 100888 2027
27-02-2018 457.45 459.50 447.00 450.00 136312 2460
26-02-2018 453.00 463.00 451.15 455.70 117136 2504
23-02-2018 443.50 456.65 443.50 448.85 86577 1849
22-02-2018 436.00 448.25 435.00 441.60 73359 1763
21-02-2018 444.00 447.85 436.00 439.40 60628 1402
20-02-2018 443.10 455.50 437.65 442.10 89654 1970
19-02-2018 450.60 454.00 437.00 444.90 88267 2004
16-02-2018 471.75 476.95 445.50 450.60 150120 3422
15-02-2018 490.45 501.25 463.05 466.85 155207 3721
12-02-2018 475.00 512.00 473.80 496.50 406843 7858
09-02-2018 428.70 480.00 425.70 472.80 391040 6763
08-02-2018 431.50 449.50 431.50 439.40 99220 1946
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for BF Utilities:

Back to Top