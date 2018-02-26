You are here » Home
» » BF Utilities Ltd
BF Utilities Ltd.
|BSE: 532430
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: BFUTILITIE
|ISIN Code: INE243D01012
|
BSE
15:58 | 12 Mar
|
401.90
|
0.20
(0.05%)
|
OPEN
405.00
|
HIGH
410.35
|
LOW
396.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
402.95
|
0.85
(0.21%)
|
OPEN
406.80
|
HIGH
411.55
|
LOW
395.25
|OPEN
|405.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|401.70
|VOLUME
|134856
|52-Week high
|599.00
|52-Week low
|313.20
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,514
|Buy Price
|401.90
|Buy Qty
|2101.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|406.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|402.10
|VOLUME
|413468
|52-Week high
|600.00
|52-Week low
|312.00
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,514
|Buy Price
|403.05
|Buy Qty
|40.00
|Sell Price
|403.35
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|405.00
|CLOSE
|401.70
|VOLUME
|134856
|52-Week high
|599.00
|52-Week low
|313.20
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,514
|Buy Price
|401.90
|Buy Qty
|2101.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|406.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|402.10
|VOLUME
|413468
|52-Week high
|600.00
|52-Week low
|312.00
|P/E
|106.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1513.56
|Buy Price
|403.05
|Buy Qty
|40.00
|Sell Price
|403.35
|Sell Qty
|25.00
BF Utilities Ltd. (BFUTILITIE) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|405.00
|410.35
|396.00
|401.90
|134856
|3010
|09-03-2018
|414.70
|416.70
|398.45
|401.70
|88217
|2028
|08-03-2018
|412.10
|419.20
|405.80
|411.20
|108658
|2368
|07-03-2018
|423.50
|423.50
|406.00
|409.20
|148389
|3032
|06-03-2018
|432.55
|448.75
|421.10
|426.95
|159650
|3528
|05-03-2018
|432.00
|435.35
|425.55
|429.05
|51190
|1131
|01-03-2018
|440.00
|445.85
|430.00
|435.65
|87704
|1878
|28-02-2018
|445.00
|448.10
|439.00
|440.55
|100888
|2027
|27-02-2018
|457.45
|459.50
|447.00
|450.00
|136312
|2460
|26-02-2018
|453.00
|463.00
|451.15
|455.70
|117136
|2504
|23-02-2018
|443.50
|456.65
|443.50
|448.85
|86577
|1849
|22-02-2018
|436.00
|448.25
|435.00
|441.60
|73359
|1763
|21-02-2018
|444.00
|447.85
|436.00
|439.40
|60628
|1402
|20-02-2018
|443.10
|455.50
|437.65
|442.10
|89654
|1970
|19-02-2018
|450.60
|454.00
|437.00
|444.90
|88267
|2004
|16-02-2018
|471.75
|476.95
|445.50
|450.60
|150120
|3422
|15-02-2018
|490.45
|501.25
|463.05
|466.85
|155207
|3721
|12-02-2018
|475.00
|512.00
|473.80
|496.50
|406843
|7858
|09-02-2018
|428.70
|480.00
|425.70
|472.80
|391040
|6763
|08-02-2018
|431.50
|449.50
|431.50
|439.40
|99220
|1946
Quick Links for BF Utilities:
Back to Top