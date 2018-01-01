You are here » Home
» » BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.
|BSE: 539662
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE948Q01018
|
BSE
12:41 | 31 Jan
|
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
|OPEN
|73.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|73.80
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|74.00
|52-Week low
|45.30
|P/E
|37.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|37.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|73.80
|CLOSE
|73.80
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|74.00
|52-Week low
|45.30
|P/E
|37.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|37.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75.28
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. (BFLASSET) - Finished Goods
Company finished goods
|No Information Available.
Quick Links for BFL Asset Finvest: