JUST IN
You are here » Home » » BFL Asset Finvest Ltd

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.

BSE: 539662 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE948Q01018
BSE 12:41 | 31 Jan BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 73.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 73.80
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 74.00
52-Week low 45.30
P/E 37.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 75
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 73.80
CLOSE 73.80
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 74.00
52-Week low 45.30
P/E 37.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 75
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. (BFLASSET) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2016 2015 2014
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.07 0.01 0.07
Net Cash From Operating Activities -1.28 0.21 0.05
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities -0.01 0.10 0.07
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities 1.25 -0.25 -0.19
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 -0.03 0.06 -0.07
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.04 0.07 0.00
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for BFL Asset Finvest: