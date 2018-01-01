You are here » Home
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.
|BSE: 539662
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE948Q01018
|
BSE
12:41 | 31 Jan
|
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
|OPEN
|73.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|73.80
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|74.00
|52-Week low
|45.30
|P/E
|37.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. (BFLASSET) - Cash Flow
|Figures in Rs crore
|2016
|2015
|2014
|Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.07
|0.01
|0.07
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|-1.28
|0.21
|0.05
|Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities
|-0.01
|0.10
|0.07
|Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities
|1.25
|-0.25
|-0.19
|Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents
|-0.03
|0.06
|-0.07
|Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.04
|0.07
|0.00
