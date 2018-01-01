JUST IN
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.

BSE: 539662 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE948Q01018
BSE 12:41 | 31 Jan BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
OPEN 73.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 73.80
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 74.00
52-Week low 45.30
P/E 37.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 75
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. (BFLASSET) - Financial Overview

Figures in () Crore 2016 2015 2014
Total Interest income 0.92 0.27 0.02
Net interest income 0.77 0.24 0.02
Non-interest income 0.02 0.03 0.04
Operating income 0.79 0.27 0.06
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit Before Tax 0.01 0.02 0.01
Tax -0.01 0.00 0.00
Profit After Tax 0.02 0.02 0.01
 
Share Capital 3.74 3.74 3.74
Reserves 0.41 0.39 0.37
Net Worth 4.15 4.13 4.11
Deposits 1.65 0.27 0.53
Borrowings 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 2.90 2.84 2.87
Advances 0.00 0.00 0.00
Debtors 0.09 0.33 0.00
