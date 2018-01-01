You are here » Home
» » BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.
|BSE: 539662
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE948Q01018
|
BSE
12:41 | 31 Jan
|
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
|OPEN
|73.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|73.80
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|74.00
|52-Week low
|45.30
|P/E
|37.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|37.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|73.80
|CLOSE
|73.80
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|74.00
|52-Week low
|45.30
|P/E
|37.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|37.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75.28
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. (BFLASSET) - Financial Overview
|Figures in () Crore
|2016
|2015
|2014
|Total Interest income
|0.92
|0.27
|0.02
|Net interest income
|0.77
|0.24
|0.02
|Non-interest income
|0.02
|0.03
|0.04
|Operating income
|0.79
|0.27
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit Before Tax
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|
|Share Capital
|3.74
|3.74
|3.74
|Reserves
|0.41
|0.39
|0.37
|Net Worth
|4.15
|4.13
|4.11
|Deposits
|1.65
|0.27
|0.53
|Borrowings
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|2.90
|2.84
|2.87
|Advances
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Debtors
|0.09
|0.33
|0.00
Quick Links for BFL Asset Finvest: