BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.
|BSE: 539662
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE948Q01018
|
BSE
12:41 | 31 Jan
|
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
|OPEN
|73.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|73.80
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|74.00
|52-Week low
|45.30
|P/E
|37.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. (BFLASSET) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2016
|2015
|2014
|Income
|Interest earned
|0.92
|0.27
|0.02
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.03
|0.04
|Total Income
|0.87
|0.39
|0.10
|
|Interest Expended
|0.15
|0.03
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.13
|0.09
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating expenses
|0.18
|0.09
|0.00
|Provisions & contigencies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|0.71
|0.35
|0.08
|
|Net Profit for the year
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|Prior year adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit brought forward
|-0.02
|-0.04
|-0.05
|Total
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.04
|
|Transfer to Statutory Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Balance c/f to Balance Sheet
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.04
|Equity Dividend
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Corporate Dividend Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Equity Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Earning Per Share (Rs.)
|0.06
|0.06
|0.04
|Book Value
|11.11
|11.05
|10.99
