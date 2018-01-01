You are here » Home
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.
|BSE: 539662
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE948Q01018
|
BSE
12:41 | 31 Jan
|
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
|OPEN
|73.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|73.80
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|74.00
|52-Week low
|45.30
|P/E
|37.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|73.80
|CLOSE
|73.80
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|74.00
|52-Week low
|45.30
|P/E
|37.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. (BFLASSET) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|1.13
|0.30
|0.39
|0.75
|-1.25
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.09
|0.12
|0.14
|0.12
|Total Income
|1.20
|0.39
|0.51
|0.89
|-1.13
|Expenditure
|0.21
|0.07
|0.17
|0.01
|0.06
|Operating Profit
|1.15
|0.31
|0.43
|0.86
|-1.13
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|PBDT
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|PBT
|0.97
|0.31
|0.33
|0.88
|-1.22
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|0.00
|Net Profit
|0.97
|0.31
|0.33
|0.43
|-1.22
|EPS (Rs)
|1.08
|0.31
|0.64
|0.92
|-2.70
