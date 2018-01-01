JUST IN
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.

BSE: 539662 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE948Q01018
BSE 12:41 | 31 Jan BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
OPEN 73.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 73.80
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 74.00
52-Week low 45.30
P/E 37.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 75
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. (BFLASSET) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 1.13 0.30 0.39 0.75 -1.25
Other Income 0.07 0.09 0.12 0.14 0.12
Total Income 1.20 0.39 0.51 0.89 -1.13
Expenditure 0.21 0.07 0.17 0.01 0.06
Operating Profit 1.15 0.31 0.43 0.86 -1.13
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.00
PBDT 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.45 0.02
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.02
PBT 0.97 0.31 0.33 0.88 -1.22
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.45 0.00
Net Profit 0.97 0.31 0.33 0.43 -1.22
EPS (Rs) 1.08 0.31 0.64 0.92 -2.70
