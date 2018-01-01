JUST IN
You are here » Home » » BFL Asset Finvest Ltd

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.

BSE: 539662 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE948Q01018
BSE 12:41 | 31 Jan BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 73.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 73.80
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 74.00
52-Week low 45.30
P/E 37.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 75
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 73.80
CLOSE 73.80
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 74.00
52-Week low 45.30
P/E 37.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 75
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. (BFLASSET) - Nine Monthly Result

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14
Net Sales/Income From Operations 1.82 0.77 1.57 -0.04
Other Income 0.28 0.03 0.04 0.05
Total Income 2.11 0.80 1.61 0.01
Total Expenditure 0.45 0.35 0.64 -0.06
Operating Profit 1.65 0.45 0.97 0.07
Interest 0.05 0.00 0.08 0.02
Gross Profit 1.60 0.45 0.89 0.05
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBT 1.60 0.45 0.89 0.05
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) 1.60 0.45 0.89 0.05
Minority Interest After NP - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 1.60 0.45 0.89 0.05
Equity Share Capital 10.20 5.10 3.74 3.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 1.80 0.99 2.38 0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.23 0.23
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 61.09 61.09
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.15 0.15
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 38.91 38.91
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for BFL Asset Finvest: