BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.
|BSE: 539662
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE948Q01018
|
BSE
12:41 | 31 Jan
|
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
|OPEN
|73.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|73.80
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|74.00
|52-Week low
|45.30
|P/E
|37.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. (BFLASSET) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|1.82
|0.77
|1.57
|-0.04
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.03
|0.04
|0.05
|Total Income
|2.11
|0.80
|1.61
|0.01
|Total Expenditure
|0.45
|0.35
|0.64
|-0.06
|Operating Profit
|1.65
|0.45
|0.97
|0.07
|Interest
|0.05
|0.00
|0.08
|0.02
|Gross Profit
|1.60
|0.45
|0.89
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|1.60
|0.45
|0.89
|0.05
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|1.60
|0.45
|0.89
|0.05
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|1.60
|0.45
|0.89
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|10.20
|5.10
|3.74
|3.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|1.80
|0.99
|2.38
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.23
|0.23
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|61.09
|61.09
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.15
|0.15
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|38.91
|38.91
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
