BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.
|BSE: 539662
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE948Q01018
|
BSE
12:41 | 31 Jan
|
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
|OPEN
|73.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|73.80
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|74.00
|52-Week low
|45.30
|P/E
|37.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|73.80
|CLOSE
|73.80
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|74.00
|52-Week low
|45.30
|P/E
|37.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. (BFLASSET) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|1.52
|0.77
|0.20
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.17
|0.11
|Total Income
|1.69
|0.94
|0.30
|Total Expenditure
|0.36
|0.79
|0.26
|Operating Profit
|1.33
|0.15
|0.04
|Interest
|0.01
|0.15
|0.03
|Gross Profit
|1.32
|0.01
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|1.29
|0.01
|0.02
|Tax
|0.42
|-0.01
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.87
|0.02
|0.02
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.87
|0.02
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|5.10
|3.74
|3.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.41
|0.41
|0.39
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|1.88
|0.06
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
