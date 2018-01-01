JUST IN
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.

BSE: 539662 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE948Q01018
BSE 12:41 | 31 Jan BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
OPEN 73.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 73.80
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 74.00
52-Week low 45.30
P/E 37.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 75
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. (BFLASSET) - Company Information

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd

COMPANY INFORMATION
Independent Director : Surendra Mehta
Company Secretary : Surbhi Rawat
Independent Director : Amit Kumar Parashar
AUDITOR : Khilnani & Associates
IND NAME : Finance & Investments
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
1 Tara Nagar, Ajmer Road,Jaipur,Rajasthan-302006
Ph :
WEBSITE : http://www.bfldevelopers.com
E-mail : bfdevelopers@gmail.com

