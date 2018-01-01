You are here » Home » » BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.
|BSE: 539662
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE948Q01018
|BSE 12:41 | 31 Jan
|BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
|OPEN
|73.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|73.80
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|74.00
|52-Week low
|45.30
|P/E
|37.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. (BFLASSET) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
1 Tara Nagar
Ajmer Road
Jaipur - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - bfdevelopers@gmail.com
|Corporate Office
|
1 Tara Nagar
Ajmer Road
Jaipur - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-9214018877
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - bfldevelopers@gmail.com
