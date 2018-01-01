JUST IN
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.

BSE: 539662 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE948Q01018
BSE 12:41 | 31 Jan BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
OPEN 73.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 73.80
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 74.00
52-Week low 45.30
P/E 37.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 75
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. (BFLASSET) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jul 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 18.71 18.71 18.71 27.61 27.61
Total Promoters 18.71 18.71 18.71 27.61 27.61
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 81.29 81.29 81.29 72.39 72.39
Indian Public 4.86 4.86 4.86 9.72 9.72
Others 76.43 76.43 76.43 62.67 62.67
Total Non Promoter 81.29 81.29 81.29 72.39 72.39
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

