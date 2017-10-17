BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.
|BSE: 539662
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE948Q01018
|BSE 12:41 | 31 Jan
|BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
|OPEN
|73.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|73.80
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|74.00
|52-Week low
|45.30
|P/E
|37.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|37.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. (BFLASSET) - Announcements
-
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
09/03/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd Board Meeting-Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
09/03/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd Board Meeting-Outcome of Board Meeting
09/03/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
26/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd Meeting Updates
06/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
06/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd Financial Result For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On December 31 2017
06/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
06/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd Closure of Trading Window
24/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd Board Meeting For Intimation Of Quarterly Results On February 062018.<BR> <BR>
24/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
10/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
02/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BFL Developers Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
10/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BFL Developers Ltd Financial Result For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On September 30 2017
10/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BFL Developers Ltd Closure of Trading Window
01/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BFL Developers Ltd Board Meeting For Intimation Of Quarterly And Half Yearly Result On November 10 2017
01/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BFL Developers Ltd Board Meeting For Intimation Of Quarterly And Half Yearly Result On November 10 2017
01/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BFL Developers Ltd Compliance Certificate From Registrar And Share Transfer Agent Certifying Maintaining Physical & Ele
17/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BFL Developers Ltd Statement Of Investor Complain For Quarter/Half Year Ended September 30 2017
17/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BFL Developers Ltd Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulat
17/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Quick Links for BFL Asset Finvest:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices