JUST IN
You are here » Home » » BFL Asset Finvest Ltd

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.

BSE: 539662 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE948Q01018
BSE 12:41 | 31 Jan BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 73.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 73.80
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 74.00
52-Week low 45.30
P/E 37.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 75
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 73.80
CLOSE 73.80
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 74.00
52-Week low 45.30
P/E 37.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 75
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. (BFLASSET) - Market Capital

Market Cap

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) 52 Wk High 52 Wk Low MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
HDFC Bank 1866.70 0.73 2014.00 1394.00 484175.31
H D F C 1854.95 2.01 1982.00 1369.00 310574.26
St Bk of India 252.85 -0.12 351.50 241.25 218262.65
Kotak Mah. Bank 1100.60 1.44 1132.50 825.35 209714.92
ICICI Bank 300.70 2.73 365.65 240.73 193220.80
Axis Bank 519.20 2.74 627.50 447.80 133218.93
IndusInd Bank 1733.55 2.09 1818.00 1345.05 104051.13
Bajaj Fin. 1667.00 0.92 1989.00 1082.60 96344.26
HDFC Stand. Life 430.55 1.22 493.75 307.65 86606.86
Bajaj Finserv 5037.85 1.41 5835.00 3790.05 80172.34
Yes Bank 311.45 2.64 383.25 275.15 71716.03
SBI Life Insuran 674.15 0.69 738.00 628.50 67415.00
ICICI Pru Life 385.70 -1.31 507.90 361.75 55366.85
Indiabulls Hous. 1212.75 1.04 1439.40 848.00 51729.85
Aditya Birla Cap 153.00 -0.33 264.00 152.00 33673.92
L&T Fin.Holdings 162.40 1.50 213.60 116.50 31385.91
Shriram Trans. 1348.10 0.70 1543.45 897.55 30585.69
Bank of Baroda 132.25 0.57 206.60 128.20 30472.38
Bajaj Holdings 2720.15 0.38 3035.75 2020.00 30272.55
IIFL Holdings 846.75 4.79 864.95 359.19 26973.22
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for BFL Asset Finvest: