BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.

BSE: 539662 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE948Q01018
BSE 12:41 | 31 Jan BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
OPEN 73.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 73.80
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 74.00
52-Week low 45.30
P/E 37.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 75
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. (BFLASSET) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Arnold Holdings 6.26 -3.54 94.15 5.50 0.23 0.39 16.05
KIFS Financial 86.70 0.70 93.81 1.41 0.67 3.04 28.52
Tamboli Capital 86.00 -3.64 85.31 12.95 1.49 1.36 63.24
Goenka Business 65.05 -1.96 84.56 1.50 -1.90 0.00 -
Jackson Invest 2.89 -1.70 84.01 0.32 -0.17 0.01 289.00
Upsurge Invest. 55.10 -4.92 83.48 11.12 1.36 1.79 30.78
India Finsec 33.00 -4.35 82.30 1.55 -0.47 0.28 117.86
Toyam Industries 3.83 -3.77 81.39 1.90 0.36 0.00 -
Shardul Sec. 45.50 1.11 79.62 2.40 1.47 8.92 5.10
HB Stockholdings 33.45 -7.47 79.58 8.97 6.92 7.89 4.24
BFL Asset 73.80 0.00 75.28 1.13 0.97 1.99 37.09
Tirupati Fincorp 150.00 -3.16 74.10 0.11 0.00 0.30 500.00
Motor & Gen Fin 38.00 -3.68 73.57 2.48 0.05 0.00 -
Avonmore Capital 30.05 -3.38 72.93 28.68 3.59 8.97 3.35
Intec Capital 39.00 2.63 71.64 19.57 -0.16 0.00 -
Mangal Credit 3.71 3.06 71.64 1.48 0.29 0.13 28.54
Authum Invest 61.95 -0.32 71.43 87.22 8.82 15.07 4.11
Alfred Herbert 920.00 -3.23 70.84 0.53 0.24 16.28 56.51
Thirani Projects 34.30 0.59 69.32 0.03 -0.02 0.06 571.67
Indo Thai Sec. 67.95 -1.45 67.95 12.91 6.32 9.48 7.17

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for BFL Asset Finvest: