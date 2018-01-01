You are here » Home » » BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.
|BSE: 539662
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE948Q01018
|BSE 12:41 | 31 Jan
|BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
|OPEN
|73.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|73.80
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|74.00
|52-Week low
|45.30
|P/E
|37.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|37.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. (BFLASSET) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Arnold Holdings
|6.26
|-3.54
|94.15
|5.50
|0.23
|0.39
|16.05
|KIFS Financial
|86.70
|0.70
|93.81
|1.41
|0.67
|3.04
|28.52
|Tamboli Capital
|86.00
|-3.64
|85.31
|12.95
|1.49
|1.36
|63.24
|Goenka Business
|65.05
|-1.96
|84.56
|1.50
|-1.90
|0.00
|-
|Jackson Invest
|2.89
|-1.70
|84.01
|0.32
|-0.17
|0.01
|289.00
|Upsurge Invest.
|55.10
|-4.92
|83.48
|11.12
|1.36
|1.79
|30.78
|India Finsec
|33.00
|-4.35
|82.30
|1.55
|-0.47
|0.28
|117.86
|Toyam Industries
|3.83
|-3.77
|81.39
|1.90
|0.36
|0.00
|-
|Shardul Sec.
|45.50
|1.11
|79.62
|2.40
|1.47
|8.92
|5.10
|HB Stockholdings
|33.45
|-7.47
|79.58
|8.97
|6.92
|7.89
|4.24
|BFL Asset
|73.80
|0.00
|75.28
|1.13
|0.97
|1.99
|37.09
|Tirupati Fincorp
|150.00
|-3.16
|74.10
|0.11
|0.00
|0.30
|500.00
|Motor & Gen Fin
|38.00
|-3.68
|73.57
|2.48
|0.05
|0.00
|-
|Avonmore Capital
|30.05
|-3.38
|72.93
|28.68
|3.59
|8.97
|3.35
|Intec Capital
|39.00
|2.63
|71.64
|19.57
|-0.16
|0.00
|-
|Mangal Credit
|3.71
|3.06
|71.64
|1.48
|0.29
|0.13
|28.54
|Authum Invest
|61.95
|-0.32
|71.43
|87.22
|8.82
|15.07
|4.11
|Alfred Herbert
|920.00
|-3.23
|70.84
|0.53
|0.24
|16.28
|56.51
|Thirani Projects
|34.30
|0.59
|69.32
|0.03
|-0.02
|0.06
|571.67
|Indo Thai Sec.
|67.95
|-1.45
|67.95
|12.91
|6.32
|9.48
|7.17
Quick Links for BFL Asset Finvest:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices