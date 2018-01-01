You are here » Home
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.
|BSE: 539662
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE948Q01018
|
BSE
12:41 | 31 Jan
|
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
|OPEN
|73.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|73.80
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|74.00
|52-Week low
|45.30
|P/E
|37.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. (BFLASSET) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|31-01-2018
|73.80
|73.80
|73.80
|73.80
|50
|1
|16-01-2018
|73.80
|73.80
|73.80
|73.80
|49
|1
|12-01-2018
|73.10
|73.80
|73.10
|73.80
|5
|2
|07-12-2017
|73.00
|73.00
|73.00
|73.00
|1
|1
|01-11-2017
|74.00
|74.00
|74.00
|74.00
|50
|2
|27-10-2017
|70.50
|70.50
|70.50
|70.50
|51
|4
|24-10-2017
|70.50
|74.00
|68.70
|74.00
|260
|8
|23-10-2017
|70.50
|70.50
|70.50
|70.50
|1
|1
|12-10-2017
|70.50
|70.50
|70.50
|70.50
|10
|1
|04-09-2017
|70.00
|70.00
|70.00
|70.00
|10
|2
|23-08-2017
|68.90
|68.90
|68.90
|68.90
|20
|3
|01-08-2017
|69.50
|69.50
|68.05
|68.80
|100
|13
|26-07-2017
|68.00
|68.00
|68.00
|68.00
|100
|1
|06-06-2017
|68.20
|68.20
|68.20
|68.20
|320
|6
|05-06-2017
|68.00
|68.00
|68.00
|68.00
|300
|3
|02-06-2017
|68.00
|68.00
|68.00
|68.00
|50
|2
|01-06-2017
|69.00
|69.00
|69.00
|69.00
|50
|2
|31-05-2017
|67.00
|68.00
|66.00
|67.20
|600
|10
|30-05-2017
|68.20
|68.50
|68.20
|68.50
|610
|14
|29-05-2017
|68.10
|68.50
|68.10
|68.50
|990
|4
