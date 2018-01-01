JUST IN
BFL Asset Finvest Ltd.

BSE: 539662 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE948Q01018
BSE 12:41 | 31 Jan BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
OPEN 73.80
CLOSE 73.80
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 74.00
52-Week low 45.30
P/E 37.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 75
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

BFL Asset Finvest Ltd. (BFLASSET) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
31-01-2018 73.80 73.80 73.80 73.80 50 1
16-01-2018 73.80 73.80 73.80 73.80 49 1
12-01-2018 73.10 73.80 73.10 73.80 5 2
07-12-2017 73.00 73.00 73.00 73.00 1 1
01-11-2017 74.00 74.00 74.00 74.00 50 2
27-10-2017 70.50 70.50 70.50 70.50 51 4
24-10-2017 70.50 74.00 68.70 74.00 260 8
23-10-2017 70.50 70.50 70.50 70.50 1 1
12-10-2017 70.50 70.50 70.50 70.50 10 1
04-09-2017 70.00 70.00 70.00 70.00 10 2
23-08-2017 68.90 68.90 68.90 68.90 20 3
01-08-2017 69.50 69.50 68.05 68.80 100 13
26-07-2017 68.00 68.00 68.00 68.00 100 1
06-06-2017 68.20 68.20 68.20 68.20 320 6
05-06-2017 68.00 68.00 68.00 68.00 300 3
02-06-2017 68.00 68.00 68.00 68.00 50 2
01-06-2017 69.00 69.00 69.00 69.00 50 2
31-05-2017 67.00 68.00 66.00 67.20 600 10
30-05-2017 68.20 68.50 68.20 68.50 610 14
29-05-2017 68.10 68.50 68.10 68.50 990 4
