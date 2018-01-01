JUST IN
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 511664 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE443D01018
BSE LIVE 12:48 | 07 Mar 3.85 -0.20
(-4.94%)
OPEN

3.85

 HIGH

3.85

 LOW

3.85
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.05
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 4.30
52-Week low 1.68
P/E 385.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 3.85
Buy Qty 150.00
Sell Price 4.04
Sell Qty 1000.00
About BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd.

BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in 1989, Nam Credit & Investment Consultants became a public limited company in 1994. The company was promoted by Ashwani Goyal. SEBI-registered category-III merchant banker, the company is engaged in the non-fund-based financial activities like merchant banking, leasing, securities trading, etc. It came out with a public issue of 21 lac equity shares o...

BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 385.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.68 -
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0
Total Income 0.02 0.7 -97.14
Total Expenses 0.06 0.51 -88.24
Operating Profit -0.04 0.19 -121.05
Net Profit -0.15 0.03 -600
Equity Capital 11.33 11.33 -
> More on BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Financials Results

BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Luharuka Media 0.56 -1.75 5.25
Broadcast Init. 2.07 -4.17 5.24
Sea TV Network 4.10 -0.73 4.93
BGIL Films & Tec 3.85 -4.94 4.36
P. B. Films 2.48 -4.98 3.58
DSJ Communicatn 0.36 -2.70 2.85
Unistar Multim. 2.84 0.00 2.84
> More on BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Peer Group

BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.84
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.78
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.38
> More on BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Share Holding Pattern

BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.75% NA 0.52% -0.56%
1 Month NA NA -1.10% -0.53%
3 Month 7.24% NA 2.09% 1.30%
6 Month 90.59% NA 5.49% 4.68%
1 Year -1.28% NA 17.19% 16.49%
3 Year 69.60% NA 17.26% 18.76%

BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.85
3.85
Week Low/High 3.66
4.00
Month Low/High 3.19
4.00
YEAR Low/High 1.68
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.45
109.00

Quick Links for BGIL Films & Technologies: