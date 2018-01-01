You are here » Home
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 511664
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE443D01018
|
BSE
LIVE
12:48 | 07 Mar
|
3.85
|
-0.20
(-4.94%)
|
OPEN
3.85
|
HIGH
3.85
|
LOW
3.85
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd.
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd
Incorporated as a private limited company in 1989, Nam Credit & Investment Consultants became a public limited company in 1994. The company was promoted by Ashwani Goyal.
SEBI-registered category-III merchant banker, the company is engaged in the non-fund-based financial activities like merchant banking, leasing, securities trading, etc. It came out with a public issue of 21 lac equity shares o...> More
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|0.68
|-
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Total Income
|0.02
|0.7
|-97.14
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|0.51
|-88.24
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|0.19
|-121.05
|Net Profit
|-0.15
|0.03
|-600
|Equity Capital
|11.33
|11.33
| -
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.75%
|NA
|0.52%
|-0.56%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.10%
|-0.53%
|3 Month
|7.24%
|NA
|2.09%
|1.30%
|6 Month
|90.59%
|NA
|5.49%
|4.68%
|1 Year
|-1.28%
|NA
|17.19%
|16.49%
|3 Year
|69.60%
|NA
|17.26%
|18.76%
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.85
|
|3.85
|Week Low/High
|3.66
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.19
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.68
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.45
|
|109.00
