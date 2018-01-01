JUST IN
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 511664 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE443D01018
BSE 12:48 | 07 Mar 3.85 -0.20
(-4.94%)
OPEN

3.85

 HIGH

3.85

 LOW

3.85
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd
OPEN 3.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.05
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 4.30
52-Week low 1.68
P/E 385.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 3.85
Buy Qty 150.00
Sell Price 4.04
Sell Qty 1000.00
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd. (BGILFILMSTEC) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 11.33 11.33 11.33
Reserves 11.66 11.54 11.54
Total Shareholders Funds 22.99 22.87 22.87
Secured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Unsecured Loans 0.18 0.00 0.00
Total Debt 0.18 0.00 0.00
Total Liabilities 23.17 22.87 22.87
Application of Funds
Gross Block 9.35 8.81 7.78
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 2.74 4.53 4.35
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.11 0.08 0.53
Sundry Debtors 8.39 11.56 15.51
Cash and Bank 0.07 0.04 0.22
Loans and Advances 17.17 13.80 26.05
Total Current Assets 25.74 25.48 42.31
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 8.02 9.92 26.57
Provisions 0.33 0.35 0.17
Net Current Assets 17.39 15.21 15.57
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 23.18 22.88 22.86
