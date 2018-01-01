You are here » Home
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 511664
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE443D01018
|
BSE
12:48 | 07 Mar
|
3.85
|
-0.20
(-4.94%)
|
OPEN
3.85
|
HIGH
3.85
|
LOW
3.85
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd
|OPEN
|3.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.05
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|4.30
|52-Week low
|1.68
|P/E
|385.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|3.85
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|4.04
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|3.85
|CLOSE
|4.05
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|4.30
|52-Week low
|1.68
|P/E
|385.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|3.85
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|4.04
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd. (BGILFILMSTEC) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|11.33
|11.33
|11.33
|Reserves
|11.66
|11.54
|11.54
|Total Shareholders Funds
|22.99
|22.87
|22.87
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|0.18
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Debt
|0.18
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Liabilities
|23.17
|22.87
|22.87
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|9.35
|8.81
|7.78
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|2.74
|4.53
|4.35
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.11
|0.08
|0.53
|Sundry Debtors
|8.39
|11.56
|15.51
|Cash and Bank
|0.07
|0.04
|0.22
|Loans and Advances
|17.17
|13.80
|26.05
|Total Current Assets
|25.74
|25.48
|42.31
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|8.02
|9.92
|26.57
|Provisions
|0.33
|0.35
|0.17
|Net Current Assets
|17.39
|15.21
|15.57
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|23.18
|22.88
|22.86
