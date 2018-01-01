JUST IN
You are here » Home » » BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd

BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 511664 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE443D01018
BSE 12:48 | 07 Mar 3.85 -0.20
(-4.94%)
OPEN

3.85

 HIGH

3.85

 LOW

3.85
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.05
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 4.30
52-Week low 1.68
P/E 385.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 3.85
Buy Qty 150.00
Sell Price 4.04
Sell Qty 1000.00
OPEN 3.85
CLOSE 4.05
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 4.30
52-Week low 1.68
P/E 385.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 3.85
Buy Qty 150.00
Sell Price 4.04
Sell Qty 1000.00
Filter:

BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd. (BGILFILMSTEC) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 12.26 12.28 15.02
Operating Profit 0.78 0.88 0.97
Other Income 0.07 0.07 0.07
Interest 0.00 0.01 0.00
Depreciation 0.63 0.83 0.90
Profit Before Tax 0.15 0.04 0.07
Tax 0.03 0.03 0.08
Profit After Tax 0.12 0.01 -0.01
 
Share Capital 11.33 11.33 11.33
Reserves 11.66 11.54 11.54
Net Worth 22.99 22.87 22.87
Loans 0.18 0.00 0.00
Gross Block 9.35 8.81 7.78
Investments 2.74 4.53 4.35
Cash 0.07 0.04 0.22
Debtors 8.39 11.56 15.51
Net Working Capital 17.39 15.21 15.57
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 6.36 7.17 6.46
Net Profit Margin (%) 0.98 0.08 -0.07
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.10 0.01 0.00
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for BGIL Films & Technologies: