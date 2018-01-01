You are here » Home
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 511664
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE443D01018
|
BSE
12:48 | 07 Mar
|
3.85
|
-0.20
(-4.94%)
|
OPEN
3.85
|
HIGH
3.85
|
LOW
3.85
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Filter:
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd. (BGILFILMSTEC) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|12.26
|12.28
|15.02
|Operating Profit
|0.78
|0.88
|0.97
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.63
|0.83
|0.90
|Profit Before Tax
|0.15
|0.04
|0.07
|Tax
|0.03
|0.03
|0.08
|Profit After Tax
|0.12
|0.01
|-0.01
|
|Share Capital
|11.33
|11.33
|11.33
|Reserves
|11.66
|11.54
|11.54
|Net Worth
|22.99
|22.87
|22.87
|Loans
|0.18
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Block
|9.35
|8.81
|7.78
|Investments
|2.74
|4.53
|4.35
|Cash
|0.07
|0.04
|0.22
|Debtors
|8.39
|11.56
|15.51
|Net Working Capital
|17.39
|15.21
|15.57
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|6.36
|7.17
|6.46
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|0.98
|0.08
|-0.07
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.10
|0.01
|0.00
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Quick Links for BGIL Films & Technologies: