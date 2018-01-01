JUST IN
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 511664 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE443D01018
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd. (BGILFILMSTEC) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 12.26 12.28 15.02
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 12.26 12.28 15.02
Other Income 0.07 0.07 0.07
Stock Adjustments 0.03 -0.45 0.01
Total Income 12.36 11.90 15.10
Expenditure
Raw Materials 11.18 9.97 13.38
Power & Fuel Cost 0.00 0.00 0.00
Employee Cost 0.19 0.23 0.30
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.00 0.00 0.00
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.18 0.42 0.40
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.02 0.41 0.04
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 11.57 11.03 14.12
Operating Profit 0.78 0.88 0.97
Interest 0.00 0.01 0.00
Gross Profit 0.78 0.87 0.97
Depreciation 0.63 0.83 0.90
Profit Before Tax 0.15 0.04 0.07
Tax 0.03 0.03 0.08
Net Profit 0.12 0.01 -0.01
