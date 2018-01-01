You are here » Home
» » BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 511664
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE443D01018
|
BSE
12:48 | 07 Mar
|
3.85
|
-0.20
(-4.94%)
|
OPEN
3.85
|
HIGH
3.85
|
LOW
3.85
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd
|OPEN
|3.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.05
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|4.30
|52-Week low
|1.68
|P/E
|385.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|3.85
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|4.04
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|385.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.85
|CLOSE
|4.05
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|4.30
|52-Week low
|1.68
|P/E
|385.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|3.85
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|4.04
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|385.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4.36
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd. (BGILFILMSTEC) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|12.26
|12.28
|15.02
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|12.26
|12.28
|15.02
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Stock Adjustments
|0.03
|-0.45
|0.01
|Total Income
|12.36
|11.90
|15.10
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|11.18
|9.97
|13.38
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|0.19
|0.23
|0.30
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.18
|0.42
|0.40
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.02
|0.41
|0.04
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|11.57
|11.03
|14.12
|Operating Profit
|0.78
|0.88
|0.97
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|0.78
|0.87
|0.97
|Depreciation
|0.63
|0.83
|0.90
|Profit Before Tax
|0.15
|0.04
|0.07
|Tax
|0.03
|0.03
|0.08
|Net Profit
|0.12
|0.01
|-0.01
Quick Links for BGIL Films & Technologies: