BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 511664 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE443D01018
BSE 12:48 | 07 Mar 3.85 -0.20
(-4.94%)
OPEN

3.85

 HIGH

3.85

 LOW

3.85
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd
OPEN 3.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.05
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 4.30
52-Week low 1.68
P/E 385.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 3.85
Buy Qty 150.00
Sell Price 4.04
Sell Qty 1000.00
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd. (BGILFILMSTEC) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 0.00 0.11 25.75 10.24 0.68
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.02
Total Income 0.02 0.12 25.77 10.27 0.70
Expenditure 0.06 0.17 25.36 10.00 0.51
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.04 0.41 0.27 0.19
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT -0.04 -0.04 0.40 0.28 0.19
Depreciation 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.16 0.16
PBT -0.15 -0.15 0.29 0.15 0.03
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.06 0.06 0.00
Net Profit -0.15 -0.15 0.23 0.09 0.03
EPS (Rs) -0.14 -1.67 -1.54 0.08 0.02
