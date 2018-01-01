You are here » Home
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 511664
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE443D01018
|
BSE
12:48 | 07 Mar
|
3.85
|
-0.20
(-4.94%)
|
OPEN
3.85
|
HIGH
3.85
|
LOW
3.85
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd
|OPEN
|3.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.05
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|4.30
|52-Week low
|1.68
|P/E
|385.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|3.85
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|4.04
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
Filter:
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd. (BGILFILMSTEC) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|0.00
|0.11
|25.75
|10.24
|0.68
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|0.02
|Total Income
|0.02
|0.12
|25.77
|10.27
|0.70
|Expenditure
|0.06
|0.17
|25.36
|10.00
|0.51
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.04
|0.41
|0.27
|0.19
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|-0.04
|-0.04
|0.40
|0.28
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|0.16
|0.16
|PBT
|-0.15
|-0.15
|0.29
|0.15
|0.03
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|0.06
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-0.15
|-0.15
|0.23
|0.09
|0.03
|EPS (Rs)
|-0.14
|-1.67
|-1.54
|0.08
|0.02
