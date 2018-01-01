JUST IN
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 511664 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE443D01018
BSE 12:48 | 07 Mar 3.85 -0.20
(-4.94%)
3.85

3.85

3.85
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd
OPEN 3.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.05
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 4.30
52-Week low 1.68
P/E 385.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 3.85
Buy Qty 150.00
Sell Price 4.04
Sell Qty 1000.00
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd. (BGILFILMSTEC) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2015
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Ratio 1.10 0.76 0.72
Asset turnover ratio 1.35 1.48 1.93
Inventory turnover ratio 129.05 40.26 28.34
Debtors turnover ratio 1.23 0.91 1.24
Interest Coverage ratio 0.00 7.00 0.00
Operating Margin (%) 6.53 7.33 6.46
Net Profit Margin (%) 1.14 0.24 -0.07
Return on Capital Employed (%) 0.74 0.31 0.30
Return on Net Worth (%) 0.61 0.13 -0.04
