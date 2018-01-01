You are here » Home
» » BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 511664
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE443D01018
|
BSE
12:48 | 07 Mar
|
3.85
|
-0.20
(-4.94%)
|
OPEN
3.85
|
HIGH
3.85
|
LOW
3.85
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd
|OPEN
|3.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.05
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|4.30
|52-Week low
|1.68
|P/E
|385.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|3.85
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|4.04
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|385.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.85
|CLOSE
|4.05
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|4.30
|52-Week low
|1.68
|P/E
|385.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|3.85
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|4.04
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|385.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4.36
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd. (BGILFILMSTEC) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Ratio
|1.10
|0.76
|0.72
|Asset turnover ratio
|1.35
|1.48
|1.93
|Inventory turnover ratio
|129.05
|40.26
|28.34
|Debtors turnover ratio
|1.23
|0.91
|1.24
|Interest Coverage ratio
|0.00
|7.00
|0.00
|Operating Margin (%)
|6.53
|7.33
|6.46
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|1.14
|0.24
|-0.07
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|0.74
|0.31
|0.30
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|0.61
|0.13
|-0.04
Quick Links for BGIL Films & Technologies: