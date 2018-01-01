JUST IN
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 511664 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE443D01018
BSE 12:48 | 07 Mar 3.85 -0.20
(-4.94%)
3.85

3.85

3.85
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd
OPEN 3.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.05
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 4.30
52-Week low 1.68
P/E 385.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 3.85
Buy Qty 150.00
Sell Price 4.04
Sell Qty 1000.00
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd. (BGILFILMSTEC) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 25.86 10.93 1.33 7.41 4.87
Other Income 0.04 0.04 0.03 0.03 0.04
Total Income 25.89 10.97 1.36 7.44 4.91
Total Expenditure 25.53 10.52 1.01 6.83 4.65
Operating Profit 0.36 0.45 0.35 0.61 0.26
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit 0.36 0.45 0.35 0.60 0.26
Depreciation 0.22 0.32 0.32 0.50 0.33
PBT 0.14 0.17 0.03 0.15 -0.07
Tax 0.06 0.06 0.01 0.07 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) 0.08 0.11 0.02 0.08 -0.07
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.02 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 0.08 0.11 0.02 0.10 -0.07
Equity Share Capital 11.33 11.33 11.33 11.33 11.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS -1.47 0.10 -1.75 0.07 -0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.66
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 58.16
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.47
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 41.84
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
