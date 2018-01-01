You are here » Home
» » BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 511664
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE443D01018
|
BSE
12:48 | 07 Mar
|
3.85
|
-0.20
(-4.94%)
|
OPEN
3.85
|
HIGH
3.85
|
LOW
3.85
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd
|OPEN
|3.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.05
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|4.30
|52-Week low
|1.68
|P/E
|385.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|3.85
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|4.04
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|385.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.85
|CLOSE
|4.05
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|4.30
|52-Week low
|1.68
|P/E
|385.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|3.85
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|4.04
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|385.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4.36
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd. (BGILFILMSTEC) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|12.26
|12.28
|15.02
|14.88
|14.18
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Total Income
|12.33
|12.35
|15.09
|14.95
|14.25
|Total Expenditure
|11.53
|11.48
|14.12
|14.02
|13.16
|Operating Profit
|0.80
|0.87
|0.97
|0.93
|1.10
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Gross Profit
|0.80
|0.87
|0.97
|0.93
|1.08
|Depreciation
|0.63
|0.83
|0.90
|0.90
|0.92
|PBT
|0.21
|0.08
|0.00
|0.17
|0.00
|Tax
|0.07
|0.07
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.14
|0.01
|-0.01
|0.15
|-0.03
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.14
|0.03
|-0.01
|0.14
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|11.33
|11.33
|11.33
|11.33
|11.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|11.66
|11.47
|11.42
|11.27
|11.27
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-1.34
|0.01
|-0.01
|0.13
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.66
|0.66
|0.66
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|58.16
|58.16
|58.21
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.47
|0.47
|0.47
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|41.84
|41.84
|41.79
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for BGIL Films & Technologies: