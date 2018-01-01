JUST IN
You are here » Home » » BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd

BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 511664 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE443D01018
BSE 12:48 | 07 Mar 3.85 -0.20
(-4.94%)
OPEN

3.85

 HIGH

3.85

 LOW

3.85
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.05
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 4.30
52-Week low 1.68
P/E 385.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 3.85
Buy Qty 150.00
Sell Price 4.04
Sell Qty 1000.00
OPEN 3.85
CLOSE 4.05
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 4.30
52-Week low 1.68
P/E 385.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 3.85
Buy Qty 150.00
Sell Price 4.04
Sell Qty 1000.00

BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd. (BGILFILMSTEC) - Company Information

BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in 1989, Nam Credit & Investment Consultants became a public limited company in 1994. The company was promoted by Ashwani Goyal. SEBI-registered category-III merchant banker, the company is engaged in the non-fund-based financial activities like merchant banking, leasing, securities trading, etc. It came out with a public issue of 21 lac equity shares o...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman : Rakesh Bhhatia
Independent Director : Harjit Singh Anand
Executive Director : Umesh Kumar Singh
AUDITOR : SNMG & Company
IND NAME : Entertainment / Electronic Media Software
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
1301 Vijaya Building 17, Barakhamba Rd Connaught Place,New Delhi,New Delhi-110001
Ph :
WEBSITE : http://www.bgilfilms.com
E-mail : info@bgilinfo.com

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for BGIL Films & Technologies: