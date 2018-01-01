BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd.

Incorporated as a private limited company in 1989, Nam Credit & Investment Consultants became a public limited company in 1994. The company was promoted by Ashwani Goyal. SEBI-registered category-III merchant banker, the company is engaged in the non-fund-based financial activities like merchant banking, leasing, securities trading, etc. It came out with a public issue of 21 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 2.1 cr. The merchant banking division of the company has acted as a lead manager to the rights issue of Gupta Carpet Udyog. The company is trading in securities on behalf of its clientele at Panchkula, Ludhiana, Ambala, Amritsar, Karnal and Delhi to provide the facility of buying and selling shares on spot payment. The company reported a sales of Rs 0.10 cr in 1999-2000 as compared to Rs 0.20 cr in the previous year.