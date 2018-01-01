You are here » Home » » BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 511664
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE443D01018
|BSE 12:48 | 07 Mar
|3.85
|
-0.20
(-4.94%)
|
OPEN
3.85
|
HIGH
3.85
|
LOW
3.85
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd
|OPEN
|3.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.05
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|4.30
|52-Week low
|1.68
|P/E
|385.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|3.85
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|4.04
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd. (BGILFILMSTEC) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
1301 Vijaya Building 17
Barakhamba Rd Connaught Place
New Delhi - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - info@bgilinfo.com
|Corporate Office
|
B 66 Sector 60
Noida - India
FAX - 91-120-4227791
Phone1 - 91-120-4227792
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Corporate Office
|
B-66
Sector 60
Noida - India
FAX - 91-120-4227791
Phone1 - 91-120-4227792
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Regional Office
|
B-504 Morya House
New Link Road
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
