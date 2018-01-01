You are here » Home
» » BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 511664
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE443D01018
|
BSE
12:48 | 07 Mar
|
3.85
|
-0.20
(-4.94%)
|
OPEN
3.85
|
HIGH
3.85
|
LOW
3.85
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd
|OPEN
|3.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.05
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|4.30
|52-Week low
|1.68
|P/E
|385.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|3.85
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|4.04
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|385.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.85
|CLOSE
|4.05
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|4.30
|52-Week low
|1.68
|P/E
|385.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|3.85
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|4.04
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|385.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4.36
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd. (BGILFILMSTEC) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|41.84
|41.84
|41.84
|41.84
|41.84
|Total Promoters
|41.84
|41.84
|41.84
|41.84
|41.84
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|58.16
|58.16
|58.16
|58.16
|58.16
|Indian Public
|34.78
|34.78
|37.62
|34.13
|34.05
|Others
|23.38
|23.38
|20.54
|24.03
|24.11
|Total Non Promoter
|58.16
|58.16
|58.16
|58.16
|58.16
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
Quick Links for BGIL Films & Technologies: