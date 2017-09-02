BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 511664
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE443D01018
|BSE 12:48 | 07 Mar
|3.85
|
-0.20
(-4.94%)
|
OPEN
3.85
|
HIGH
3.85
|
LOW
3.85
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd
|OPEN
|3.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.05
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|4.30
|52-Week low
|1.68
|P/E
|385.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|3.85
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|4.04
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|385.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd. (BGILFILMSTEC) - Announcements
-
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
22/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Board Meeting-Outcome of Board Meeting
12/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Intimation Regarding Date Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 F
05/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31-12-2017 Pursuant To Regulation 13 (3) Of T
12/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
13/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Board Meeting To Held On 13Th December 2017
07/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Correction In Certificate Under Reg. 40(10) Of SEBI LODR 2015
24/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Reg.40(10) For The Qtr. Ending 30.09.2017.
30/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd 30.09.2017
30/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30.09.2017 Pursuant To Regulation 13 (3) Of T
12/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Re-Submission Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ending 30.06.2017
10/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Outcome of AGM
28/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Outcome of AGM
28/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
14/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Closure of Trading Window
11/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Board Meeting On 14Th September 2017
08/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Fixes Book Closure for AGM
07/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd To Fix Record Date
04/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd AGM Of The Company To Be Held On 27Th September 2017
03/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd Intimation Of Book Closure Under Reg. 42 Of SEBI (LODR)2015.
02/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Quick Links for BGIL Films & Technologies:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices