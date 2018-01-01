You are here » Home » » BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 511664
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE443D01018
|BSE 12:48 | 07 Mar
|3.85
|
-0.20
(-4.94%)
|
OPEN
3.85
|
HIGH
3.85
|
LOW
3.85
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd
|OPEN
|3.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.05
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|4.30
|52-Week low
|1.68
|P/E
|385.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|3.85
|Buy Qty
|150.00
|Sell Price
|4.04
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd. (BGILFILMSTEC) - Market Capital
Market Cap
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG(%)
|52 Wk High
|52 Wk Low
|MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
|Zee Entertainmen
|575.70
|1.28
|619.35
|477.25
|55295.99
|Sun TV Network
|892.25
|1.51
|1097.05
|652.30
|35161.79
|TV18 Broadcast
|63.75
|1.67
|66.90
|33.15
|10928.98
|Dish TV
|65.65
|-1.35
|110.95
|63.60
|6998.29
|PVR
|1320.95
|-0.08
|1659.70
|1145.00
|6174.12
|D B Corp
|322.50
|-2.58
|395.20
|312.00
|5934.00
|Jagran Prakashan
|163.20
|-1.06
|208.55
|156.10
|5082.05
|Ent.Network
|698.10
|1.12
|1008.00
|664.00
|3327.84
|Prime Focus
|95.40
|-1.19
|135.00
|76.00
|2854.37
|Hathway Cable
|33.60
|-2.75
|49.45
|27.05
|2790.48
|T.V. Today Netw.
|450.15
|0.38
|511.20
|211.00
|2685.59
|Inox Leisure
|262.45
|-2.07
|326.00
|213.30
|2531.59
|Music Broadcast
|370.25
|-3.53
|458.00
|332.90
|2112.28
|H T Media
|86.30
|0.12
|118.50
|78.00
|2008.63
|Den Networks
|93.70
|0.05
|149.55
|65.00
|1834.46
|Zee Media
|38.40
|0.52
|50.15
|33.65
|1807.87
|Hindustan Media
|229.30
|-1.48
|297.95
|224.00
|1682.83
|GTPL Hathway
|146.55
|-4.56
|190.30
|126.60
|1648.10
|Eros Intl.Media
|173.15
|-1.03
|308.40
|171.05
|1644.23
|Shemaroo Entert.
|514.60
|1.39
|595.00
|316.55
|1398.68
