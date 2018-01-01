JUST IN
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 511664 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE443D01018
BSE 12:48 | 07 Mar 3.85 -0.20
(-4.94%)
OPEN

3.85

 HIGH

3.85

 LOW

3.85
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd
BGIL Films & Technologies Ltd. (BGILFILMSTEC) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Radaan Media. 2.43 -4.71 13.16 7.19 0.15 0.15 16.20
Encash Entert. 25.85 -1.90 10.08 2.89 0.10 0.04 646.25
Jain Studios 3.51 -4.36 10.04 5.30 0.59 0.00 -
Mediaone Global 5.46 0.00 8.04 106.85 28.84 0.00 -
Vision Cinemas 1.42 0.00 7.70 0.89 0.20 0.03 47.33
Creative Eye 3.30 -0.30 6.62 1.56 -1.16 0.00 -
Padmalaya Tele. 3.61 -5.00 6.14 0.35 0.00 0.00 -
Luharuka Media 0.56 -1.75 5.25 0.96 0.03 0.03 18.67
Broadcast Init. 2.07 -4.17 5.24 2.44 -5.45 0.00 -
Sea TV Network 4.10 -0.73 4.93 2.56 0.24 0.00 -
P. B. Films 2.48 -4.98 3.58 0.03 -0.26 0.00 -
Sowbhagya Media 2.58 -1.90 2.82 0.68 -0.06 0.00 -
Kohinoor Broad. 0.24 -4.00 2.65 0.02 -0.26 0.00 -
Filmcity Media 0.81 0.00 2.48 0.22 0.01 0.01 81.00
Hathway Bhawani 2.86 -4.67 2.32 1.27 0.07 0.00 -
Gradiente Info. 1.00 4.17 2.29 1.37 0.01 0.10 10.00
Trilogic Digital 0.88 0.00 2.08 21.48 2.17 0.00 -
Vision Corpn. 0.98 3.16 1.96 9.85 0.32 0.14 7.00
Universal Arts 0.79 3.95 0.79 0.01 -0.13 0.00 -
Fast Track Ent. 0.58 -1.69 0.45 0.21 0.00 0.00 -

