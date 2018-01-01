JUST IN
You are here » Home » » BGR Energy Systems Ltd

BGR Energy Systems Ltd.

BSE: 532930 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BGRENERGY ISIN Code: INE661I01014
BSE 15:43 | 12 Mar 105.45 -1.65
(-1.54%)
OPEN

108.50

 HIGH

108.50

 LOW

104.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 105.60 -1.70
(-1.58%)
OPEN

108.25

 HIGH

108.50

 LOW

104.05
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 108.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 107.10
VOLUME 13428
52-Week high 184.95
52-Week low 104.25
P/E 23.49
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 761
Buy Price 105.45
Buy Qty 315.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 108.50
CLOSE 107.10
VOLUME 13428
52-Week high 184.95
52-Week low 104.25
P/E 23.49
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 761
Buy Price 105.45
Buy Qty 315.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

BGR Energy Systems Ltd. (BGRENERGY) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE RECORD DATE EX-BONUS DATE Ratio
No record found.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for BGR Energy Systems: